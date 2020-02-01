David Rittich’s stick flip adds a new layer to Oilers vs. rivalry. Flames

CALGARY – Should he do that or not?

Will he or not?

Those were the two questions about the last meeting between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

On Wednesday they related to Matthew Tkachuk.

Leon Draisaitl can ask the same questions on Saturday evening.

No, the Oilers superstar owes no one a fight, as many wondered about Tkachuk.

But does he owe the flames a bribe?

Should the NHL top scorer feel the need to underline an Oilers goal with a celebration that is directly focused on David Rittich’s post-shootout impression of Jose Bautista?

David Rittich’s cell says it all. @NHLFlames take this edition of the #BattleOfAlberta in a shootout! pic.twitter.com/9lQAYaGel5

– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 30, 2020

Okay, okay, it’s not such a juicy storyline as the one before the Wednesday 4-3 Flames win, but it’s one thing.

Or is it?

Did Rittich’s unique party and short look down after a porch check on Draisaitl to end the Wednesday shootout stick in the craw of the Oilers?

If so, no one said in the Edmonton locker room the last few days.

Yes, we have some fun with this, because frankly, that’s what this suddenly overheated rivalry is all about. A reaction from Draisaitl or one of his teammates on Saturday night would come down to the kind of playful jab hockey that is needed more.

“That was a new one,” said a smiling Flames GM, Brad Treliving, of the pitch. “We don’t need it every day, but it was a new one.”

For the handful of people who missed the game watching the entire hockey world, Rittich immediately jumped up after the game-saving porch to start a party. While looking directly at the German star, he casually threw his wood into the air in a mic-drop way, a la Joey Bats following his three-loop dinger who eventually captured the victory of the Toronto Blue Jays over the Texas Rangers in the play offs of 2015.

“I don’t know why I did it – I just wanted to change my celly after a shootout and I just did what I did,” said a radiant Rittich, one of the most colorful guys left in the game today.

“They compare themselves to Bautista, the baseball man. I had no idea. I’m not a baseball fan. I don’t watch that on TV. Sorry guys. I have seen a video of it (since). It’s funny, but I had no idea if he did it before. I just did it because my stick was already in the position where I can throw it. “

Rittich was not apologetic about enjoying a big win of which he played a large part with 31 saves, and would be shocked if he was told that such a move could have been interpreted as show boating.

He just had fun. There was clearly no targeting or malice, no attempt to show someone or to rub something in. This is just an animated man who was seen minutes earlier as he kissed his posts and swam on the ice after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was the first of two Oilers to hit the post.

“Because I don’t know where the puck is,” Rittich chuckled when asked about the swimming movement. “I heard the post and I was just afraid it would hit me and I’m going to put it in. I’m trying to stay away from the puck and leave nothing in it.”

Rittich is now 6-0 ahead of shootouts this season and is helping the team collect half a dozen valuable points that the Flames are in an impasse with the Oilers. With Edmonton’s win on St. Louis Friday night, the two Alberta teams are only two points behind the leading Canucks in Vancouver.

As every player will tell you, the game in the Dome on Saturday revolves around the two points that are up for grabs, not who owes anything.

But let’s face it, a stick-flip celly of any kind would be nice, and isn’t that what this is all about?

House of the flames

Stream all 82 Flames games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

“It came from nowhere, but I thought it was great,” said Noah Hanifin of Rittich’s latest animation. “I enjoyed kissing the mail even better. I was a little nervous and thought it was bad karma and thought, “Don’t kiss them until it’s over.” I saw him kissing and then he swam. He enters that mode when he’s having fun. I think that’s what makes him successful. “

As Mark Giordano said, if Rittich is not having fun and expressing himself in different ways, he would be worried.

“Guys are competitors – we all remember that Ovi went down and put out fire on his stick,” chuckled Flames interim coach Geoff Ward, who will be starting Rittich again on Saturday. “Everything always happens. I think the most important thing is that you need to know the right level of emotion to get the best out of you. When we hit the ice, we want the boys to be emotionally involved. I think you see that, but it comes down to that you also need emotional control and emotional focus. If it gets too far, you can do something to hurt your team. “

This didn’t hurt anyone.

In baseball, bat flips are an age-old exercise that is clearly seen as a way to show pitchers. No one has ever done it before in hockey.

It’s just crazy. It’s just so Rittich.

“Last year was the salt right?”, Ward van Rittich said on Salt Ice Bae about sprinkling. “This year it’s baseball.”

Puck drop is 8:00 PM Stick drop to follow. Or not.