‘David Rittich’ flames are going to do a stick-flip party again

CALGARY – The man who turned his stick to celebrate is now angry at the idea that he helped feed the Oilers victory on Saturday.

Frustrated, angry and somewhat confused by the kickback after his Jose Bautista-like celebration to end a shootout victory last Wednesday, David Rittich said on Monday that he would not apologize and would do it again.

His coach feels different.

“Everyone who is here knows me, I am an emotional guy,” said the Flames net lesser.

“I didn’t do it to make anyone angry. I mean, we can’t celebrate in this competition anymore, can we? I didn’t want to do something wrong – I just celebrate and that’s all.”

The Oilers clearly took offense at his animated celebration after his game-ending poke check on Leon Draisaitl, and told him Saturday as the Czech all-star skated through the opposition bank after being pulled.

The chirping took him by surprise, because there is an element of naivety for the happy-happiness keeper who is part of his charm.

Most hockey people indeed thought that his exaggerated celebration would not be well received.

He has a hard time understanding why.

“I mean, you can find many things to motivate – it’s the Battle of Alberta,” Rittich said, shrugging.

“I don’t know if it’s a stick flip. Honestly, I don’t even want to talk about it. If someone’s mad at me doing that, just be mad at me. I’ll do it next time (too) Frankly, I am the guy who shows my emotions, who celebrates goals, who celebrates victories, and it is what it is Why should I change myself? My personality is why I’m in the NHL, so I’m not going to change anything. “

Leon Draisaitl revealed after Saturday’s 8-3 Oilers victory that Rittich’s celebration was disrespectful, “as if he won the Stanley Cup.”

Mike Smith, his former teammate, pointed out that sometimes “what’s happening comes around.”

Flames interim coach Geoff Ward said his team should be a little more careful in celebrating the future.

“You have to take that into account,” Ward said.

“I can go back to the Stanley Cup final in 2011 and all the things that fueled our emotional level as a team that did Vancouver. They are all things in the same spirit:

Biting (Patrice) Bergeron’s finger; goalkeeper verbally after Tim Thomas; having fun with an old Johnny Bucyk’s jacket that we had used as a game player – they commented on how small it was, and that it was bantam hockey.

“We fed emotion in Boston. I think if you win, you say little. Say less if you lose. It’s one of those things you don’t want to feed it emotionally with. We have learned an important lesson from it. “

That conversation will no doubt be shared with Rittich soon.

Rittich’s mood was better earlier in the conversation when he was asked about the first Battle of Alberta goal fight involving Cam Talbot and Smith.

“The first thing that came to mind was,” that was my fight, “said Rittich, who was drawn earlier in the second period after he allowed four goals.

“When I saw Talbs go after him, I actually hoped and wanted him to win. But it was great what he did. “

Would he have fought against his former teammate?

“I don’t really care – I’ll fight everyone,” he smiled.

“It doesn’t matter if it is Smitty or someone else.”

Did he fight before?

“No, but it’s a kind of bucket list for me,” Rittich said.

“I want to be in that fight.”