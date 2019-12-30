David Moyes says he's a winner and he's looking to manage West Ham for the long haul

Loading...

"I am really delighted to be going back there and will make it impossible to be unable to apply the clause," Moyes said of an 18-month contract containing an extension clause.

"It’s my plan and now it’s up to the players to make it happen."

The Hammers turned to Moyes on Sunday after sacking Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, who had been in charge for 18 months.

The club said on Monday that their football director Mario Husillos and coaching staff Ruben Cousillas, Enzo Maresca, Jose Cabello and Felix Cao had all left with Pellegrini.

Moyes said former assistant and compatriot Scot Alan Irvine would be on his backroom staff with former West Ham defender Stuart Pearce also in the frame.

"He is certainly one of the people in the study," said Moyes of Pearce, who has other commitments to resolve. "It may take a few days for things to be sorted out."

Moyes' first game will take place at home on Wednesday against troubled compatriots Bournemouth, and his nomination has received a lukewarm response from fans on social media.

The former boss of Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland responded to skeptics by saying that West Ham was getting one of the most experienced Premier League managers available.

"I think there are only two or three managers with a better record of winning in the Premier League," he said.

"That's what I do, I win. And I come here to West Ham first to try to make us win and away from the wrong end of the table.

"My overall vision is to have a solid team, a very good football team, an offensive team and all of those things that I have to bring to the table and I hope to do so."

