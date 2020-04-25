David Moyes Makes Survivor Gesture For The 86 Year Old COVID-19 Survivor

David Moyes made a touching gesture for an 86-year-old West Ham supporter who recently recovered from the coronavirus.

Iris Burroughs, who has supported the club since the 1950s, received a phone call from the Hammers manager who also invited her to be his guest at a later game.

Speaking on the club website, she said:

The manager was very kind and called me because he knew I had the virus so he wanted to look at me.

He was asked about me and how I was, more than anything else, and how I was struggling.

He also said, ‘I have a surprise for you’ – when the matches work back to normal, I’ll be picked up, taken into a match and then driven home.

I was overwhelmed, to be honest, I didn’t know what to say! It will be very exciting.

It was a wonderful gesture and it means a lot to anyone to think of me. It means a lot to what the foundation and club have done for me.

Boss made a stunning phone call to 86-year-old longtime fan Iris Burroughs this week, following her full recovery from the coronavirus.

We are so glad that you are well again, Iris. We can’t wait to have you as a guest at the London Stadium if possible again! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8JCHeI41pY

– West Ham United (@ 🏠) (@WestHam) April 25, 2020

Moyes became involved in the local community during the coronavirus pandemic, including fruits and vegetables to local residents.

SEE ALSO: Carragher Knew At The Time Liverpool ‘Kidded’ Chelsea With £ 50M Torres Fee