David Lynch interrogates monkey suspects in surprising Netflix thriller

It’s Monday, which means it’s the perfect time for you to watch David Lynch ask a suitable monkey if he’s ever a card-carrying Communist Party member.

It’s a real thing in Netflix’s new David Lynch short film What Did Jack Do? Happened, a 17-minute film in which the legendary director interrogated a monkey named Jack in a railroad car.

The film was jointly presented by Lynch’s Absurda company and the Paris Museum of Contemporary Art Fondation Cartier, and was written, directed and edited by Lynch himself. Together with a small crew, he also took over the sound editing, the stage design and the stage construction.

Here is a small excerpt from the dialog so you can roughly know what to expect:

Lynch: You found feathers.

Jack: Nonsense.

Lynch: Are you calling me a liar? I know why the chicken crossed the street.

Jack: This conversation has just stopped.

Lynch: Be a man, Jack, and tell me about her.

We’re not going to spoil what’s going on, but keep an eye out for a cameo by actor Emily Stofle (Twin Peaks star and David Lynch’s wife) and make sure you stick to the catchy music number towards the end.

Yes, you read that correctly.

What did Jack do? is now available to stream on Netflix.