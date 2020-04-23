David Lynch has “Zero Interest” on DUNE Reboot Watch and addresses rumors of TWIN PEAKS Season 4 – GeekTyrant

Though fans are really looking forward to a release Denis VilleneuveThe upcoming adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel Sand dunes, one is not interested in looking at it and that person is a director David Lynch, who aided the original 1984 film.

In a recent interview with THR, Lynch was asked about the reboot and he explained:

“I have no interest in Dune. Because it was a heartache for me. It failed and I didn’t have the final cut. I told this story a billion times. It’s not the movie I wanted to make. I like some parts of it very much – but I totally failed it. “

When asked if he would be interested in a filmmaker’s opinion on a story that Villeneuve did not have, Lynch confirmed, “I said I’m not interested.”

I know he talked about this before, but I’m still sorry to hear that he believes the film failed, especially since he has such a huge fan base that he loves the movie. It’s not the perfect adaptation of the novel, but Lynch did his best with what he was given, and I think it was a great film. But because he has a bad experience, it is understandable why he has no interest in the new film.

Lynch also addressed the rumors circulating about the possibility of Twin Peaks Season 4, saying:

“All these rumors are flying, but I can tell you that nothing is happening in that regard. It’s a rumor, even if it was true – that nothing is happening.”

So if you were expecting more Twin Peaks, like myself, I regret saying it’s not happening. But, who would say it’s not at some point down the road?