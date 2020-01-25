Earlier this week, David Lynch released a quirky feature short film, What did Jack do?, in which he plays a hard cop questioning a suspect of improbable murder: a monkey named Jack Cruz. Not only does Jack speak to the cop in the film, he also sings, and now Lynch and the suit-dressed monkey have released a special seven-inch single via Sacred Bones.

Written by Lynch and Dean Hurley, the two tracks – “True Love’s Flame” and “Dancin’ in the World of Love “- are hilarious sentimental ballads filled with slow, sweet drums and saccharin strings. Jack’s voice is a ridiculous croon at the back of his throat, and it’s really a joy to close your eyes and imagine a little monkey singing “I walk with you / I walk in the world of love”.

“True Love’s Flame” and “Dancin’ in the World of Love “are both available for digital broadcast and purchase via BandCamp. A 45 cm [45 inch] physical vinyl single is also available for pre-order and will be released this spring.

What did Jack do? marked Lynch’s first project since the relaunch of the third season of Twin peaks. His last traditional feature was 2006 Inner Empire.