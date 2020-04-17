David Leyonhjelm spared sheriff in Sarah Hanson-Youthful court docket situation

David Leyonhjelm has been spared a visit from a sheriff’s officer to set stickers on his assets soon after agreeing to spend Sarah Hanson-Young’s $125,000 defamation award into court docket.

The Greens senator was awarded the damages as well as desire in November following a Federal Courtroom choose identified the then-Liberal Democrat senator defamed her, was motivated by malice and meant publicly shaming her.

Mr Leyonhjelm’s enchantment versus the decision will be heard virtually by the Comprehensive Courtroom on May 11.

The circumstance came ahead of Justice Steven Rares on Friday when Senator Hanson-Young’s barrister Sue Chrysanthou claimed Mr Leyonhjelm hadn’t paid any of the money.

Her shopper was a senator and there was no suggestion that if the judgment cash was paid out, she would not be in a place to repay it if he gained his appeal, she explained.

“We have had to choose ways ….. the sheriff was to appear to Mr Leyonhjelm’s home next week to put stickers on his residence,,” Ms Chrysanthou stated.

More, her client’s authorized prices, payable by Mr Leyonhjelm, have been in the purchase of at the very least $300.000.

“We have an understanding of he owns a number of homes and has ample assets to meet the debt”.

Mr Leyonhjelm’s barrister, Dr Gillian Dempsey, explained the Parliamentary belongings record showed Senator Hanson-Youthful experienced no property apart from a mortgaged home.

Her customer then agreed to fork out $125,000 into court pending the consequence of the charm.

“That really should forestall the use of the sheriff at the moment,” the choose explained.

If the cash was not paid out prior to Might 1, the appeal would be stayed.

Justice Richard White in November identified the then-senator, who demanded she “stop shagging men”, experienced portrayed his colleague as a hypocrite and misandrist,

Mr Leyonhjelm had also wrongly said she had built an absurd declare together the traces that “all males are rapists”.

-AAP