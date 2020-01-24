East Baltimore rapper Dee Dave (David Leroy King) was killed in a double shoot. Photo credit: Dee Dave / YouTube

Subscribe to our celebrity newsletter!

East Baltimore rapper Dee Dave (David Leroy King) was shot this morning in a parking lot in Essex, Baltimore. The double shootout, according to CBS Baltimore, took place around 5:11 a.m. in front of the Kings Mill apartment complex.

Officers who arrived at the shooting site on 900 block of Holgate Drive found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the two men was Dee Dave, real name David Leroy King. He was pronounced dead at the scene while the other victim, who was reported not to be life-threatening, was taken to a local hospital.

Take part in these celebrity discussions in our forum!

CBS Baltimore reported that Baltimore County homicide officers were investigating the shootout and that anyone with information should call 410-307-2020 to contact the county homicide team.

Police said callers would remain anonymous and anyone who submits tips about Metro Crime Stoppers will be eligible for a reward.

Dee Dave’s fans fans mourn on social media

Fans of the rapper used social media to express dismay at the shootout, mourn his death, and express condolences.

Man this shit about dee dave is sad. Rest, man. Baltimore loves to this man family.

– Lawrence Burney (@TrueLaurels), January 24, 2020

How much can change in a few hours. , , Just last night we had the best time, EVERYTHING good mood, all love and support! A pure soul! #TheHuddleToBeContinued. , , #DeeDave 💔 pic.twitter.com/1jmT3Cc3Qq

– Movember. (@scorpimo_) January 24, 2020

Dee Dave planted a seed last night before leaving. He gave us something to appreciate … #TheHuddle # Real4eva #TheDeeDave

– Trú (@ _1Tru) January 24, 2020

Who was David Leroy King aka Dee Dave?

Dee Dave was from East Baltimore, Maryland. He grew up in Chapel Hill Projects in East Baltimore and was 29 years old at the time of his death.

His family confirmed his identity as a local “rapper” who worked full-time as a contractor for Baltimore Gas & Electric. According to his father, David King Sr., Dee Dave was preparing for a show in Atlanta the morning of his death after performing in East Baltimore on Thursday evening.

East #Baltimore journeyman rapper “Dee Dave” shot dead at 5am in the parking lot of an #Essex Apt. Complex. His family told me that his music was positive and did not glorify violence. He wanted to go to a show in #Atlanta tonight. pic.twitter.com/nSjyfBS3ai

– Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) January 24, 2020

King Sr. said that his son’s rap music had a positive message and did not glorify violence. He said Dee David was looking forward to his show on January 24th in Atlanta and hoped that it would be his “big break”.

“It could have been the big break he was waiting for,” Dee Dave’s father told The Baltimore Sun.

Man The Vibe was so real in HUDDLE S / o The Homie @TheDeeDave For Putin This Shit Together We need more of these FREQUENTLY S / o for the artist who portrayed and showed that Baltimore has SO MUCH talent 🔥🙌🏾 #TheHuddle pic .twitter.com / TronUg0bBu

– TheYoungestInCharge (@DjLilJetta) January 24, 2020

In line with what his father said about his lifestyle and music, in an interview with Stop the Breaks in 2014, Dee Dave expressed rejection of the state of hip-hop music.

He said he didn’t feel that hip-hop “just breathes properly” because “so much garbage music” is created.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eB1ByN25FA (/ embed)

He said that his music was influenced by old schools like Frankie Beverly and The Temptations. He also identified Jay-Z, Jadakiss and Notorious B.I.G. as his favorite rapper.

He added that he was also inspired by the music of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa and Joey Bada $$.