David Dahl is healthy and ready to lead the Rockies in 2020

July 31, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies midfielder David Dahl (26) runs on a double in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

The Colorado Rockies throw the dice on their selection for the 2020 season. So far this season, the Rockies are the only Major League Club that has not invested in their selection.

If the Rockies want to compete for a post-2020 spot, they need their core players to stay healthy and improve their game, especially outfielder David Dahl.

The 25-year-old outfielder has been part of the big league club since the 2016 season, but injuries have limited his playing time and ability to fully influence the team.

Dahl is a .297 career hitter, and when healthy, has been a force in the middle of the Colorado lineup. Dahl batted .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2019, but he only managed to play in 100 games after a number of injuries had broken off his season.

The 100 games Dahl played in 2019 were the most played games in a season in the big league with a large margin.

Now that the team is preparing for the Spring Training break, Dahl is healthy and ready to step into the clubhouse this season.

Dahl has not experienced any setbacks and has had a typical outdoor season in all respects, which is encouraging in view of his prematurely ended 2019.

Dahl is willing to play all three outfield positions in 2020 and believes that the Rockies can improve their 71 wins of last season.

“It’s just going to bounce guys back,” Dahl said. “I have to stay on the field all season. I think we can do it. We just have to come together and some things have to click. “

The Rockies only finished one match last year in the National League West division. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are active out of season, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are still expected to run away with the division.

The Rockies’ lack of off-season movements is not encouraging for their prospects in 2020, but Dahl does not put much stock in it.

“I’m just concentrating on our team,” Dahl said. “We have many guys that I think will bounce back, and my plan is to stay there for a whole season and show everyone what I can do.”

If it’s healthy, Dahl is a powerful bat that gives the Rockies line-up the much-needed depth. Dahl was an All-Star in 2019 and he must maintain that level throughout the season if the Rockies get the chance to compete for the 2020 play-offs.

The Rockies are only one season away from playing in the NLDS with a core that is still relatively intact, so there is reason for optimism; However, 2019 caused many concerns, leaving the outlook for 2020 blurred.

Dahl believes the team has seen a chip on their shoulders this season last year.

“We have to pick up ourselves again,” he said, “we have to prove to everyone how good we can be. Last year we came in and everyone was talking about us. We felt a little bit, and things didn’t go the way we wanted, and we played bad baseball and this year we have a small chip on our shoulder. “

One reason why the Rockies slipped in 2019 was because of a lack of vocal leadership in the clubhouse. While Dahl, Nolan Arenado, Trevor Stroy and Charlie Blackmon are all leaders, they are not as vocal players as Carlos Gonzalez or Gerardo Parra who helped the success of the Rockies in 2017 and 2018.

Dahl says he plans to act more as a vocal leader in the clubhouse this season, just like some other players.

The Rockies will do the best they can in 2020. Health will be crucial to the Rockies’ success this season. Dahl is one of Colorado’s best players and has to be in the line-up for almost every game to have the Rockies play in NL West.