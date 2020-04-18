David Crosby on the uncertain future of live music, without giving up on CSNY

David Crosby had a busy 2020 year, with three separate tours, major shows with Phil Lesh, Joe Walsh and Jason Isbell, and lots of new music to do. At the moment, Crosby has no idea if this will happen. “I don’t want to stay at home, man,” Crosby said on the phone from his home in Santa Ynez, California. “I’m 78 years old. I only have a few years left. You know that. I don’t want to spend them sitting on my buttocks. I still have a lot of music in me.”

Crosby is doing its best to make the most of its hiatus from the road. He cleaned three lockers. He made a “first class breakfast” and caught up with music ranging from Miles Davis to Bulgarian folk. Crosby is suffering financially at the moment, but he recognizes that it is nothing compared to young artists. “For musicians, it’s a fucking nightmare,” he says.

Just before he started isolating himself, Crosby sent an email to Neil Young, pleading for a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young meeting. The group has not toured since 2006, and the reasons why they are discussed in the 2019 documentary Remember My Name. Here, Crosby talks about the possibility of the band playing again, the difficulty of being a musician during the pandemic, creativity and why he has not yet abandoned our country.

Is it a particularly creative moment right now?

I want that to be the case, but you cannot legislate it. When this happens, it is a kind of internal chemistry that is unpredictable. But the minute you have an idea, you have to go. Don’t go out for lunch or anything like that. My son James is on an absolute tear. He wrote like a maniac last month. Hotter than shit. You don’t know how stress will affect people. But many of us see it as a challenge, to surf it, to master it and to control our destiny. But it’s hard, man, these are tough times for everyone.

Does this chapter remind you of anything else you have experienced?

It reminds me of a few different times. It reminds me of the Vietnam War, trying to get people to pay attention to us and saying that we shouldn’t be there. It reminds me of the days of civil rights and how frustrated we were with people’s racism. And that reminds me, unfortunately, of the state of Kent. There are guys at the top of our government right now who would very much like it to be a police state, and they admire it. Our president, these are the only guys he likes – dictators. The situation is very bad. We have an absolute idiot who runs the country, and now we have a real serious problem. And he is not capable. He is unable to take care of breakfast, let alone the problems of the country. So it’s very difficult. I think times are really tough, man. I have two really positive and happy songs that I want to release right now, and I’m trying to convince the people at the record company to let me do it, because I think these are really tough times.

Livestreams really seem to change the music.

People sitting in their living room on an iPhone playing songs to you – it’s so real. I love all of my friends who do, especially Jason Isbell. I like the way it does it really well. Benmont Tench did a very good job.

Have you seen one from Neil? They are incredible.

No, I didn’t do it. Well, it is generally very good. What can I say? I haven’t really liked his writing lately. I’m waiting for a song that really makes me feel something. He set the bar very high, the man: “Powerless”; “Country girl”; “Old man”; “A man needs a maid”; “Cortez.” It’s Neil. He wrote many beautiful songs. So it’s difficult for him. Everyone will always compare their work now to their work in the past. It’s the same thing that everyone does to all of us. And it is difficult to maintain a very high level. I was very lucky – I work with other people who are extremely talented.

Your last albums have been great.

I think so. And I’m halfway through another. I don’t know why I bother; they don’t pay me for them. Part of the dynamic that is going on with musicians right now is that we got there after already losing half of our income. They no longer pay us for the recordings, whatever we tell you. It’s like you do your job at Rolling Stone for a month and they pay you nickel. Not only does it not pay you, but it also insults you. And they earn billions of dollars. When you talk to people in the record industry, [they say], “Wow, the regular business is booming!” Yeah, that’s why.

I don’t know if you know, man, but what happened was that the guys who invented the technology went to the major record companies and they said, “Hey, imagine a world where there is no physical object. No records, no CDs, no covers, no packages, no shipping, no distribution companies, no cover, no lyrics, nothing at all. You press a button, send it and get the money. And the record companies said, “Fuck shit. What do we have to do to get it? And the guys who invented the technology said, “All you have to do is change the pay structure. Instead of paying artists so much money that they are all rich rock stars, pay us that money. “And the record company said,” Yeah, we could do that. “And here’s the kicker:” Give us a piece of your business. “And they did it. I don’t know if it’s true , dude, but here’s what I heard: these three major record companies are currently sharing a takeoff of streaming companies that is $ 17 million or $ 19 million a day. I would like to know if that’s true. money goes directly to artists, we don’t get anything.

I don’t want to complain about it, but the real crime is what it does to young people trying to make their way through the business. I know a bunch of them who have monstrous talent, and they can’t make a living. They can’t make money with CDs. And then they stopped the live performance.

What performances have you lost?

Well, it’s dark, man. I lost Phil Lesh’s birthday, right? I was really looking forward to it. I was looking forward to playing with him, and we planned to do “Laughing” and “Cowboy Movie” and things that we would cut together. It was a pretty exciting weekend that looked like a real thrill, a group of very good players coming to this regard Phil and thinking that he is a very good musician. Let’s go.

I have always felt very strongly the state of Kent in Ohio. And Joe Walsh was there then. Joe wanted to play an advantage for them. And I volunteered to open for him. And he said he would love it because he knew we would sing “Ohio” together at the end of the show. It’s canceled. And then you have dates to come right after that. I have had three tours this year because it is the only time I can make a living, support my family, keep my house. I had three tours. I just lost the first one. Then I had one in August-September and then I had another in November-December. The November-December one is really killer. Marc Cohn, who is a close friend of mine and one of the best songwriters in the country, called me and said that he and Shawn Colvin wanted to tour with me.

I love them both in pieces. I think they are two of the best living songwriters. So let’s do something really fun. We are going to do a song circle in Nashville, where we are going out and the three of us are staying overnight and exchanging songs. It should be damn wonderful because, man, they can really fix it. I can’t wait to do it, but I could also lose it. If I lose all three of them, well, I will lose my house. I have no savings. I won’t be able to pay the rent. I can’t do the mortgage. So I have to tell you, for musicians, it’s a fucking nightmare.

Would you like to hit the road if you could?

Damn no! Right? I wonder how it will work until there is a cure. What [I think] will happen is this: we will be able to tell you in each region when it reaches a peak. And when it starts to peak, then people will start figuring out what to do next, then they’ll start to change jobs for all of us, then we’ll go back to work, and then the world will be pretty much back to normal, except that we have an idiot for a president.

It’s scary to imagine all the baby boomers hitting the road.

I’m a textbook, man, I’m 78 years old. I am a transplant, so I have a weakened immune system. I have been type 2 diabetic for 30 years. I am absolutely the center of demography. I worry about it.

What music did you turn to?

I listen to really more meditative things. If you turn on the TV, everything is rampant, everything is rampant, and they do it on purpose because it sells products. I listen to Michael Hedges well. Miles Davis, in particular Sketches [from Spain]. I listen to Snarky Puppy, a very good jazz group. I’m listening to Weather Report. Heavy weather is still one of my favorite records on earth. I listened to Sarah Jarosz’s new album, which is incredibly good, and which follows on from I’m with her who does incredibly good things. I always listen to Joni a lot because I think she was the best of us. I listen [jazz guitarist] David Gilmore. The Bulgarian National Radio Folk Orchestra’s first album, Music From Bulgaria. I’m still listening to this record. It changed my life. The best vocal work I have ever heard.

I’ll tell you what I listened to this morning, man. Someone in Italy asked hundreds of people to sing “Helplessly Hope” and put them together. It’s so moving. Search the net, man. I really tore up. That’s what I’m listening to this morning.

What are you doing at home?

We emptied three lockers. I do normal stuff. I got up this morning around dawn. I decided that I was going to find out if I could make hash browns or not. So I took a potato and I washed it and I grated it, then I put it in the pan with butter and I made hash browns. And then I made bacon and eggs and coffee and toast. I made myself a first class breakfast.

And then I try to write, but writing is not something you can do on demand. I know Bob [Dylan] got up every morning, had lunch, sat down at the typewriter with a cup of coffee and wrote. It was like it was her job to sit at the typewriter and write other lyrics.

Is there anything else you want to tell your fans right now?

Have faith in democracy. It is the best way for people to live together under the rule of law. It’s hard to tell your kids, right? It’s always the best idea. Don’t lose faith. Do not abandon the idea of ​​democracy because you see people abusing it before you.

I imagine that it is difficult for older artists in particular, because time is so precious to them.

Yeah, I don’t wanna stay at home, man. I am 78 years old. I only have a few years left. You know. I do not want to spend them sitting on my buttocks. I still have a lot of music in me, and I really try to make music every minute I can, because it’s the only place I can contribute. [But] I’m sitting here, watching the last pieces of money I got, and I have no savings. So it doesn’t look good.

If so, what is your plan?

Well, you sell the guitars first. It’s the only thing I have. I bought D-45 Martins from 1969. I’ll do it. I still have to do it because my hands are gone. I have tendonitis in both hands, [my] trigger fingers, and it won’t get any better. So in the long run, they’re going to have to sell. Then once the guitars are gone, we lose the house. I have lived here for 21, 22 years. It is not large and impressive. It’s just a little adobe house, really soft, with a tiled roof, in the middle of the land of cattle. It’s really wide open here. It’s a wonderful place to live. I want to die here. I don’t want to have to leave.

I just listened to a lot of you, and a lot of Neil, and I thought, “I really want them to sing together again.” Do you think that after an event like this, it could finally happen, with everything in perspective?

No really not. I was as frank as possible. I emailed Neil, saying, “Look, I know you are pissed at me because I slag your girlfriend. And I’m sorry.” I have publicly apologized a few times, but it’s not really relevant to what’s going on in the country. I said, “What we are facing, and now that you are American too, you have to be careful with this: our country is broken. We have an idiot, an imbecile who runs the country and who dismantles the good things to the left and to the right as quickly as he can and puts us in a very bad situation. We could have a strong voice and we could do good to anyone. “I voted for Bernie, I support him and I would gladly do so for Biden. But I said,” Whoever it is, we have to do something, because we can’t be four years old with this type, because we can’t fight global warming until we get rid of it. “You give it another four years to get worse before we even start to fix it?”

I said, “We are facing a horrible situation and we have a great voice, we could probably influence the outcome.” And I said, “I’m so sorry I pulled my mouth out of your girlfriend. I really am. But we’ve all been horrible to each other over the years.” Neil left Stephen in the middle of “a tour, twice! Twice! It was a very good email, man. It was very sincere, very simple. I don’t butter her toast, trying to suck his dick. I just tell them what is the real truth. We face a situation where we could make a huge difference. I would love to do it. I know Stephen would love to do it because Stephen is a very political man and has worked with the Democratic Party all his life “He’s very knowledgeable about politics. Nash? I don’t know. Nash, I haven’t spoken in a long time. And he’s been, in the past anyway, a ball of anger, and not someone fun with anything. But he’s good at what he does and he’s a pro. We all are. We know how I’m happy to do so. And I sent this message to Neil and it was totally sincere. And I recovered a great empty and resonant silence.

Well, I hope it will change. I would love to see you again.

Everyone in the country would do it, man. There is only one person who does not want it. No, there are two people who don’t want it. It’s Neil and the lady in question.

If we had done it for Bernie, I think the result could have been different. As it stands, we have a guy who is numb. Biden is not the best possible candidate. He is far from being able to cope with what is going to happen. What’s going to happen is this, man, and you can quote me: The survival of the human race depends on our ability to get out of coal and oil. It’s that simple. Now the oil companies are not going to give up without fighting. They will fight you to the wire. They will never surrender. They will never admit that they are doing the wrong thing. So it will be a fierce battle to get out of coal and oil. We come down from the coal. Coal dies right in front of us. And it’s good. It is a very good thing. Oil companies, man, they’re huge and wealthy and they’re going to fight like crazy. They do not agree. So it’s going to be really difficult. And if we don’t, your great grandchildren will have no world to live in. Children, young people in the United States of America and perhaps in the rest of the world do not start a family or a career because they do not think we will get there! So where are the damn headlines about it?

It’s the truth. My own son said to me, “Dad, you are not mistaken, and you can probably do it in Sweden. You could even do it in the United States after killing everyone who runs the oil companies, because they won’t do it, other than that. He said, “But what about Nigeria? What about the Philippines? What about India, where half the people still cook over a wood fire? He said, “Nigeria is not going to do it, it is not going to stop this gasoline generator.” I said, “We can do it, man. Exemplary human beings, technology – we can do it. We can do it. “He said,” Pop, I love you, but it won’t happen. “How would you feel if your child told you that?

It was a great interview. Thanks, David.

What’s up mate. I’m going to be in trouble for some, but I don’t care.