David Bowie's Kyoto is here if you just dig a little

Loading...

By the time I made my third pass through Furukawa shotengai, even the local traders were confused. The shopping arcade, built in 1963 but whose tradition dates back to the Edo period (1603–1868), is full of food vendors and restaurants, as is its tourist counterpart Nishiki Market. But instead of looking for a snack or a souvenir like a sane tourist, I’m looking for David Bowie. Or rather a vegetable stand called Nodoya where he stopped almost 50 years ago.

After several attempts and several visits, I finally gave up. Through several conversations translated by Google and help from the owner of the nearby El Puente Coffee Laboratory, who agreed that Bowie “was pretty cool”, I finally learned that the booth, which until recently housed a photo in black and white of the musician making his purchase, was in fact closed, as indicated by several inhabitants who cross their arms in dramatic crosses over their bodies. We know the exact order of Bowie (yawata-maki, or vegetables simmered in a broth of sweet soy sauce, then wrapped and grilled in thin slices of beef) but the visceral thrill of buying the same lunch in the same store doesn’t no longer exists. I take a picture of the empty, scalloped walkway with lanterns, and try to feel grateful that this mission took me to a part of town that I have never fully explored.

Even four years after Bowie’s death at 69, it’s still tempting to find new entry points into the life of the iconic artist, which is exactly what I hope to accomplish by browsing through parts of my favorite city that even the locals don’t often do in the hope of finding tiny landmarks approved by Bowie. Kyoto is an extremely comfortable place to visit. When walking along the wide boulevards near the Kamo River, or through the surrounding mountain range, there is physical space that is not available in Osaka or Tokyo, the other two points of the golden triangle of the tourism in Japan. Which makes sense, given Kyoto’s population of 1.5 million to 13.9. But I seem determined to use only a small corner. Why not leave the routine acquired during my regular visits and try to see the city in a different light?

Beast Travel Digest

Get the whole world in your inbox.

However, since they are not branded commercially, such as a “Beatles in Hamburg” tour, playing Connect-the-Dots to create the image of Bowie’s Kyoto requires detective work. This is unfortunately even more true after the death of his friends and city guides, David Kidd and Yasuyoshi Morimoto. Yet the stories of their exploits always seem tantalizing.

“We met Bowie through his Japanese makeup artist,” Morimoto told Arts and Antiques magazine in 2015. “He loved coming to Japan to present concerts, and we became good friends with him and his wife, the model Iman … driving Bowie, disguised, around Kyoto – in the Cadillac. “

Although his favorite city is Kyoto, Bowie loved Japan. His fascination with the country has been an essential feature of many of his collaborations. Designer Kansai Yamamoto created costumes for The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars and Aladdin Sane, transforming his 1972 tour into a celebration of kabuki in space. Tamasaburo Bando was enlisted to teach Bowie’s traditional kabuki makeup. Masayoshi Sukita’s photos, including the cover of the Heroes album, an image so popular that it was reused for The Next Day album in 2013, visually defined much of her career. The country in all its contrasts spoke to him so much, he even planned to settle in Kyoto permanently, although the idea was just as quickly rejected.

“I’m not sure where to go next,” he said to radio interviewer Andy Peebles in 1980. “The East is beckoning me – Japan – but I’m a little worried that I’m not too zen and my writing will dry up. “

It’s an emotion that any traveler can relate to. The country you love so much, moving there would just spoil the relationship, or maybe even erode a fundamental part of what makes you. It is perhaps one of the only forms of socially acceptable idealism that Bowie has poured into his music. Fans don’t have to look further than Gion to see what Bowie saw on the narrow street of Kyoto where Geiko (“the arts person”) graciously guides customers to and from private clubs. These emblematic artists, trained in pop culture through Memoirs of a Geisha (denounced as inaccurate), and tourists who became paparazzi (denounced as rude), were inspirations for Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane, Bowie’s in lattice, taking news vague, which refers, but never emulated.

It may seem like a dip in the guesswork, but maybe Bowie didn’t leave a mark in Kyoto because he didn’t have to. We have a photographic proof of his visits thanks to the photographer Masayoshi Sukita. (Sukita declined an interview for this story, citing the retreat.) The photographer documented Bowie relaxed enough to fight with an umbrella in front of the low-slung houses scattered throughout downtown Kyoto, lighting a cigarette in a teahouse, and – more particularly – take one of the metros which still run with surprising regularity across the city. Yes, he can stand out physically, but no one seemed to care, a privilege he rarely enjoyed as his popularity increased.

As Glenn Hendler, author of David Bowie’s next book, Diamond Dogs, points out, Bowie’s relationship with the city was so laid back, there are even questions when he first comes to town.

“He claimed to have gone to Kyoto on this trip (in 1973 during a tour behind Ziggy Stardust),” he explains. “The reason I am hesitant about it is that it comes from a weekly“ newspaper ”he wrote for Mirabelle, a magazine for teenagers in the UK. The trick is that Bowie quickly admitted that he had “surrendered (his) public life” to a woman named Cherry Vanilla, who was officially a publicist for the Tony Defried company formed around Bowie, MainMan. Cherry Vanilla probably wrote all the entries, and she often made up events for him. “

Find enlightenment … or at least flirt with it

What remains of Bowie’s time in Kyoto benefits from the lingering sense of Japanese traditionalism. Visitors from around the world come for the sense of history, preserved in temples like Kinkaku-ji and Kiyomizu-dera. Bowie was one such researcher, delving so deep into the subject that he trained to become a Buddhist monk. Because of this interest, when he first saw Shoden-ji Temple in 1979, he would have burst into tears. It was an emotional connection that led him to mix spirituality and commerce when he filmed the surreal advertisement for Takara Sake on the site in 1980. (“No one has ever asked me to do it before”, a he said in an interview at the time. “And money is a very useful thing.”)

Located two buses north of downtown in the Kita-ku district, to reach the azalea-lined alley of the Zen Buddhist temple, a walk in a residential area watched by felines, and a hike on a heavily wooded hill , where a forest bamboo, much taller and larger than the popular Arashiyama, practically empty.

This trek alone keeps most hunters away from Instagram, its non-tourist status is evident by an unpainted wooden torii gate at the entrance, and an overall unpolished and warm feeling. I pay the entrance fee of 400 yen, take off my shoes and sit quietly, looking at the impeccably raked garden alongside several people obviously more interested in using the temple for the intended purpose. While this is subjective what the illumination is supposed to look like, even the roof, which supposedly contains bloodstained planks from the dismantled Fushimi Castle, only adds to the peaceful atmosphere of the building. I can’t say if it’s the Japanese aesthetic at work, or if I’m just thankful that I’m not one of the horde of tourists who pass through the endless orange doors of the Fushimi Inari Shrine, but I feel calm. Omamori, wooden temple charms, including a body drawing of a cat, are available at the entrance for 1,000 yen. I offer the monk my money and a deep greeting, in the hope of hiding the fact that I buy the charm strictly for the Ziggy Stardust reference.

Entering Saiho-ji Temple, the second of Bowie’s inspiring temples, turns out to be another long term. The Zen Buddhist temple, also called “Kokedera” (Moss Temple) is located in the Nishikyō district, just out of reach of less ambitious visitors. It is also a section for the less organized. To avoid being overshot, in 1977 the UNESCO World Heritage site began to require that potential visitors register three months in advance by postcard. But we do know that the track from Heroes, “Moss Garden,” was inspired by its immaculately kept gardens.

However, although the allure of Saiho-ji can be walled to all except to the true devotees, the area around the temple, at the bottom of the Arashiyama mountains, remains the opposite of traditional Japanese gardening, the thick beds of moss yielding instead of a tangled goblin. Vegetation evoking the king and a stream where a group of splashing children asks us to take their photos. It is not the tranquility aided by Brian Eno of “Moss Garden”, but it is another world. It was until I scream at the sight of a grossly constructed scarecrow, because I am a human subject to anxiety and not a rock star looking for zen.

It would be a mistake to paint Kyoto as a city made up exclusively of temples, even if there are more than 1,600. It is still a modern city, with its Family Mart and Starbucks convenience stores more important than places of worship. You’ll see women dressed in traditional kimonos with elaborate obi belts (and an overwhelming number of similarly dressed tourists who don’t fully grasp cultural appropriation), but you’re never far from an H&M or a Zara. It is a stop on the Shinkansen, which, when it opened in October 1964, set the standard for high-speed travel around the world, although one of their oldest tea companies had a stand in the train station.

This ever-changing combination of modernity and tradition makes the places that lasted simply by the soldier even more impressive. Bowie’s favorite udon house, Misoka-an Kawamichiya, located in downtown Kyoto, is 310 years old, making it 67 years older than the United States. Their cabins are small, with rest areas on the ground that require both removing shoes and sitting cross-legged. At 5 feet 10 inches, Bowie probably did the pose pretty well. The Yamakake, homemade buckwheat soba with grated yam and a quail egg, is delicious, and at this point I have walked more than 20 miles, eaten quickly.

The restaurant is just down the street from Tawaraya Ryokan, where Bowie and Iman stayed during their honeymoon in 1992. Now 300 years old and part of his 12th generation family-owned property, the traditional Japanese hotel was once called one of the eight most exclusive hotels in the world by Forbes magazine, and according to reports, little has changed since this 1974 statement.

The establishment builds a bridge between the old and the new Kyoto. Its 18 rooms offer views of the private garden and large Japanese-style wooden bathtubs. Consistent with traditional Japanese inns, guests are well taken care of, with a waiter providing in-room dining, drawing naturally heated spring water baths, and making a sumptuous roll of bed every night. They also advertise the Internet and in-room refrigerators. I say publicity, because despite the breathtaking rate of $ 600 – $ 800 per person who, in a moment of delirium that I briefly considered, there was no room in the hostel.

Instead of spending the night as planned, I stop to take a look, to discover after having taken off my shoes at the entrance, that most ryokans do not have a remarkable entrance or hall because everything is done in the privacy of a guest room. And, good news for potential celebrity visitors, the woman behind the desk was also much more interested in the privacy of those who stayed there – past and present – than explaining what Bowie and Iman had or had not experienced.

“We have many guests staying here,” said the janitor cryptically, when I raise the subject, effectively closing my request. Instead, she hands me a pamphlet in relief, which quizzes some of their bosses on List A. (Shout out to Barbra Streisand, Dustin Hoffman and Nicholas Cage for their good taste.) With that, she guides me gently towards my shoes and the door. As my photographer and I walk down the street, I periodically turn around to find the woman joined by another hotel employee, bowing vigorously.

Moral of the story: if you’re going to get bounced, do it in Japan.

I return to my hotel on foot much cheaper and not approved by a rock star. It is fantastic folly to believe that one can dive into the same city that someone lived over 40 years ago. But if there is a constant in his life and career, it was a feeling of comfort in the mist of change, a message that he managed to keep even by writing his own farewell album. My version of Kyoto, from Iwatayama monkeys, to budding sakura flowers, to the sensation of matcha ice cream melting on my hands in the midday sun, will never fully echo that of Bowie – even when I try to build an experience that follows in his footsteps. But something tells me that he would still have appreciated it.

.