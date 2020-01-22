David Beckham's Inter Miami wants MLS title glory THIS season ... despite the fact that he has no team or stadium - The Sun

The new MLS team from DAVID BECKHAM is already focusing on title glory in their first season – although the team and the stadium are still being built.

Inter Miami finally starts in Los Angeles on March 1 against LAFC, but has huge, large gaps to fill and only revealed their new boss, Diego Alonso, on Wednesday evening.

Inter Miami is already focusing on title glory in their first season. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Sports director Paul McDonough, who loves having Beckham on speed dialing and greatly appreciates the contribution of the former English skipper, has whipped up a nice mix of youth and experience.

The superstar’s signing sessions are yet to come, but serial winner Becks has never settled for second place as a player – and he will not stop now if he is the owner.

Jorge Mas, Beckham’s right hand in South Florida, said: “We have different goals and they have already started.

“We need to create a culture, our ambitions to compete and play games in October and November, to be involved in the playoffs and the race for the Supporters Shield by doing well in the Eastern Conference.

“The pressure is good, and if you don’t feel that, you won’t win. I press myself every day. It’s how you bounce back and get better.”

Manchester City superstars Sergio Aguero and David Silva have both recently been associated with Inter Miami.

Superstar’s signings are yet to come for David Beckham’s new MLS credit: Getty Images – Getty

“It’s not normal to be connected to top players,” Mas said. “It’s amazing how other teams look at us – and we haven’t even started yet.”

Alonso, a striker who led Valencia during his match days to the 2001 Champions League final and represents Uruguay, arrives in South Florida after being fired by Monterrey last September despite winning the Concacaf Champions League in 2019.

The highly regarded 44-year-old cannot wait to crack.

He said: “Involving David was very important to me. I spoke to him and we have great memories of when I played against him.

“Being a head coach is an honor and I am so proud. I always said that the big dreamers never meet their dreams, they surpass them.

“I want to play offensive football, we will play and not respond. From the first day it was very clear, this club is an ambitious project and I wanted to participate because we share the same ideals.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Beckham, who has waited five years to see his MLS dream come true thanks to a frustrating failure to find a stadium site in Miami, is in LA for the opener and the first home game at the new Fort Lauderdale stadium that is approaching completion , on March 14.

Mas added: “Today is a historic day for our team and our organization. This started with David’s dream in 2007 to establish a franchise that reflects his values ​​as a player. People said we couldn’t get a stadium that fast but on March 14, we will be ready – and it will be special. “

The new David Beckham stadium in Inter Miami is still a construction site and not nearly finished with two months until MLS starts