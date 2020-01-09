David Arquette is caught peeing on the highway and taking more stars

Loading...

January 9, 2020 | 12:18 p.m.

1 of

20

David Arquette makes an emergency stop on the roadside and hides behind his car to pee while his car is being towed.

BACK GRID

2 of

20

The “Never Been Kissed” star wore leopard-print sweatpants and an aqua sweatshirt as he got into his Cadillac on the Los Angeles freeway.

BACK GRID

3 of

20

Emma Roberts and her friend Garrett Hedlund make themselves comfortable in Beverly Hills with a PDA.

BACK GRID

4 of

20

Julianne Moore looks super excited on the streets of New York.

MEGA

5 of

20

Pierce Brosnan does a solo bike tour in Zuma Beach.

BACK GRID

6 of

20

Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper are pals at the National Board of Review’s annual awards gala.

Getty Images

7 of

20

Famous co-stars Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler meet at the National Board of Review’s annual awards gala.

Getty Images

8 of

20

Timothée Chalamet makes her hair debut at the National Board of Review’s annual awards ceremony.

Getty Images

9 of

20

Vanna White, Pat Sajak and his daughter Maggie Sajak celebrate his successful operation with a dinner at Craig’s.

Getty Images

10 of

20

Mark Wahlberg plays a round of golf on the Hawaii Pro-Am-PGA tour in Hawaii.

BACK GRID

11 of

20

Sharon Osbourne spends the day shopping in Los Angeles with her daughter Aimee.

MEGA

12 of

20

The pregnant Chloë Sevigny is stylishly staged in New York’s Soho district.

MEGA

13 of

20

Steve Harvey and Kris Jenner’s friend Corey Gamble compete in Los Angeles.

Getty Images

14 of

20

RuPaul brings the drama with him in a black hat with a wide brim and a silk suit when he enters “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.

MEGA

15 of

20

Rose Byrne wears all peaches while promoting “Like a Boss” in New York.

Getty Images

16 of

20

50 Cent shows on ABC Television’s TCA Winter Press Tour its ring with the words “Power” (the name of its television program) in diamonds.

MEGA

17 of

20

Constance Wu takes part in ABC Television’s TCA Winter Press Tour.

MEGA

18 of

20

Danielle Staub and her ex-husband Matt Caffrey pose together in front of “Watch What Happens Live” in New York.

Splash news

19 of

20

Kourtney Kardashian and Suki Waterhouse are having dinner with another friend.

MEGA

20 of

20

Shaquille O’Neal demonstrates Amazon Alexa in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo during CES 2020 in Venetian Las Vegas

Getty Images