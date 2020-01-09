David Arquette is caught peeing on the highway and taking more stars

January 9, 2020 | 12:18 p.m.
David Arquette makes an emergency stop on the roadside and hides behind his car to pee while his car is being towed.
The “Never Been Kissed” star wore leopard-print sweatpants and an aqua sweatshirt as he got into his Cadillac on the Los Angeles freeway.
Emma Roberts and her friend Garrett Hedlund make themselves comfortable in Beverly Hills with a PDA.
Julianne Moore looks super excited on the streets of New York.
Pierce Brosnan does a solo bike tour in Zuma Beach.
Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper are pals at the National Board of Review’s annual awards gala.
Famous co-stars Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler meet at the National Board of Review’s annual awards gala.
Timothée Chalamet makes her hair debut at the National Board of Review’s annual awards ceremony.
Vanna White, Pat Sajak and his daughter Maggie Sajak celebrate his successful operation with a dinner at Craig’s.
Mark Wahlberg plays a round of golf on the Hawaii Pro-Am-PGA tour in Hawaii.
Sharon Osbourne spends the day shopping in Los Angeles with her daughter Aimee.
The pregnant Chloë Sevigny is stylishly staged in New York’s Soho district.
Steve Harvey and Kris Jenner’s friend Corey Gamble compete in Los Angeles.
RuPaul brings the drama with him in a black hat with a wide brim and a silk suit when he enters “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.
Rose Byrne wears all peaches while promoting “Like a Boss” in New York.
50 Cent shows on ABC Television’s TCA Winter Press Tour its ring with the words “Power” (the name of its television program) in diamonds.
Constance Wu takes part in ABC Television’s TCA Winter Press Tour.
Danielle Staub and her ex-husband Matt Caffrey pose together in front of “Watch What Happens Live” in New York.
Kourtney Kardashian and Suki Waterhouse are having dinner with another friend.
Shaquille O’Neal demonstrates Amazon Alexa in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo during CES 2020 in Venetian Las Vegas
