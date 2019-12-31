Dave Warner and Mitch Starc excluded

Loading...

Had to wait for his time before winning his first test cap at age 27, at the CWM last summer, the hard-hitting Bangalore opener had a year to remember. After modeling his game on Virender Sehwag, his first daughter Test, against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, turned into a double century, when there was another century in the next test, in Pune. If that was not enough, then came another double century, against Bangladesh at Indore. He has proven that he is an operator of all formats, having made his debut in the Indian first division in 2011. The great test Sunil Gavaskar praised his balance and his desire to play straight.

Mayank Agarwal.Credit:AP

Rohit Sharma (India)

5 tests: 556 runs at 92.66. 3 centuries.

David Warner, an eternal choice, was certainly in the mix despite a terrible Ashes campaign as he revived his career against Pakistan. But Sharma's form upon her return to Test XI was difficult to resist. Abandoned after going through two tests in Australia last summer, the Smooth Sharma has been recalled for the home series against the Proteas – and has made an emphatic statement. There were centuries in each round in Visakhapatnam and a double century in Ranchi.

Rohit Sharma.Credit:AP

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

11 tests: 1104 runs at 64.94. 3 centuries.

One of the wellness stories of cricket of the year and the only man to have done 1000 tests. Although his work ethic and commitment are beyond reproach, it was not until he became the first substitute for concussions in sport – replacing Steve Smith after being shot by a bouncer from Jofra Archer at Lord & # 39; s – that the Queenslander has become a household name. He grabbed the number 3 spot with little demonstrated enthusiasm, and the tracks ran out. Did runs in England when the team really needed it. After tinkering with his technique to give himself a better chance of driving on the ground, Labuschagne became only the ninth Australian to benefit from three centuries of consecutive testing, and his partnership with David Warner in Adelaide was a show to see.

Marnus Labuschagne.Credit:Getty Images

Virat Kohli (captain, India)

8 tests: 612 runs at 68. 2 centuries.

It hasn't been the most spectacular year for the Indian master, but he still ends up as the No. 1 ranked drummer in the world, even though he's 13th on the scoring list. Joe Root and Babar Azam had complaints, but how can you get past Kohli? There was an unbeaten double century against South Africa in Pune and a dashing 136 against Bangladesh in India's first day-and-night test in Calcutta. Kane Williamson was, as always, also under study, but his poor form in Australia counted against the New Zealand captain.

Virat Kohli.Credit:AP

Steve Smith (Australia)

8 tests: 965 runs at 74.23. 3 centuries.

It was never going to be an easy year for the former skipper, coming back from a 12 month ban, and having to do it in front of hostile English crowds. After a modest World Cup, Smith was again awarded the "best since Bradman" label, such was his driving series Ashes. For the second consecutive streak against England, he averaged over 100 (110) in a total of 774. England had no idea how to get him out and he was by far the best drummers on tour. The test he missed, at Headingley, the home team won. His greatness was reinforced by becoming the fastest man at 7,000 trials. He was also the second best test race marker this year. "He's just a genius and I had no doubts that he would come back and be the player he was," said Australian skipper Tim Paine. Although his form at home this summer slipped against a barrage of short balls, it didn't matter the World XI selection, as the Ashes were the battle of the year.

Steve Smith.Credit: Getty Images

Ben Stokes (England)

11 tests: 821 runs at 45.61. 2 centuries.

22 counters at 35.45.

Provides a touch of the field that the sport desperately needs. Is the first versatile in the world who has the gift of transforming a game, whether with a bat or a ball. The England World Cup hero delivered one of the biggest Ashes heats with his 135 unbeaten winners leading the home team to a superb wicket win at Headingley after having to hunt 359 to win. Only nine teams in 142 years had hunted more. He was also the man of match of his century in the Lord's test drawn. No more ashes with 441 points at 55.12 and eight wickets at 45.

Ben Stokes.Credit:PA

BJ Watling (New Zealand)

8 tests: 559 runs at 55.9. 2 centuries.

It was difficult to elbow Kock's South African glove maker Quinton as he was ninth in practice, but Watling had an exceptional year behind the stumps and with the bat. He is the highest ranked drummer of all wicket keepers, having experienced an unbeaten 105 against Sri Lanka at Galle and a double century against England at Mount Maunganui. He is only the ninth gate keeper to have won a Double Century Test. Avoid getting into births on the ground with opponents. The great Adam Gilchrist test ranks the South African-born Watling as the best in 2019. “People are amazed by this. Who has heard of BJ Watling, many people say. But, statistically, and the way it plays, the current form – which has just completed its first double century in cricket testing, and now the record number of layoffs for New Zealand in cricket testing, it is the complete package .

BJ Watling.Credit:AFP

Pat Cummins (vice-captain, Australia)

12 tests: 59 counters at 20.13. 2 lines of 5 gates, 1 line of 10 gates.

Title medalist Allan Border was the best test cricketer this year by a good stretch. Like Smith, was at his best in England, winning 29 wickets at 19.62, even though he missed a five for. The speed, precision and ability of Cummins to extract something from the new or the old bullet, often in subtle ways, whatever the conditions that make it special. His three wickets on the first day of the first test against Pakistan in Gabba were crucial for the care of the local team. Now vice-captain, Cummins says there is no reason why a fast bowler cannot also rule his country.

Pat Cummins.Credit:AAP

Nathan Lyon (Australia)

12 tests: 45 counters at 33.26. 2 lines with five gates.

There was little competition this year. Maintains his reputation as the best spinner in the world in one year when he reached third place on the all-time list in Australia, overtaking Dennis Lillee and now behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. Claimed 20 wickets at 33.4 through the Ashes, although he was silent after propelling visitors to victory at Edgbaston. We will remember the missed outing in the Headingley classic but that did not cost his team the ashes. Led Australia to victory over Pakistan in Adelaide.

Nathan Lyon.Credit: AAP

Stuart Broad (England)

11 tests: 43 counters at 25.11. 1 transport of five gates.

The fast veteran had an Ashes streak to remember, claiming 23 wickets at 26.65. Tormented Australian lefties, especially David Warner, whom he dismissed seven times. An ability to bypass the wicket and then straighten a ball or pinch Warner has proven to be a master stroke. Accepted the challenge to lead the attack when long-term opening partner James Anderson died from an injury. Claimed only four wickets in two tests in New Zealand, but got bonus points for the ashes. His rhythm and cunning are an important component of any attack.

Stuart Broad got the best of David Warner in England. Credit: Getty Images

Neil Wagner (New Zealand)

6 tests: 43 counters at 17.81. 4 lines with five gates.

It was a very difficult call, as Mohammed Shami and Mitchell Starc (42 wickets at 20.71 in eight tests) were also firmly in the calculations. Starc has been superb since the Ashes, with only Brett Lee (32.89) having a better strike rate than any Australian bowler in a calendar year in the past 30 years, but it was difficult to overtake Wagner. That his 43 wickets came in just six tests – it is true, only six – was surprising. This included 13 wickets at 19.84 in two tests against England and 14 at 20.28 in two tests against Australia. He gets bonus points for being the only man in recent years to frustrate Steve Smith, who struggled to cope with the short range attack from the left owner. Having variety in an attack is a must, and Wagner – although far from being a fast express – anticipates it.

Neil Wagner.Credit: Getty Images

12th man: Mohammed Shami (India)

8 tests: 33 counters at 16.66. 1 transport of five gates.

South African Kagiso Rabada is arguably the best fast bowler in world cricket, but he appeared overworked in 2019. India has its best fast bowling brigade in history and Shami has been the main man, especially with Jasprit Bumrah treating a stress fracture on the back. Claimed nine wickets in two tests in the Caribbean, 13 out of three at home against South Africa and nine at home against Bangladesh. His four second-run wickets to overthrow Bangladesh at Indore prompted Dale Steyn to declare that he was the fastest fastest in the world based on his current form. Is masterful with the new and the old ball, where his wrist and seam position and his ability to swing the ball with a forefinger made him a universal threat.

