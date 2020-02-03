Dave Mustaine from Megadeth speaks against cancer

Dave Mustaine said he is “100 percent” cancer free during the Megadeth concert at the SSE Arena in London on Friday, January 31.

About halfway through the band’s set, Mustaine told the public about his diagnosis of throat cancer last year, which he received when Megadeth recorded their new album. “At first I thought:” Am I scared? “Mustaine recalled.” And then I said, “No. I’m damn pissed off.” And we stopped the record, we stopped everything. “

Mustaine said that after his diagnosis he underwent 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy treatments, and noted that he was determined to beat the disease so that he could play music again. Mustaine also spoke about how important prayer was to him at this time.

“I know many of you know I pray,” he told the crowd. “I say that in [Megadeth’s]” Peace Sells “. I pray every day. I say that in the song. I’ve said it since the second record. But I also thought about you every day. And I thought of my family. And I have this power of you. And I kept thinking about it. And on October 16, I went to the doctor and he said, “You are 100 percent cancer free.” “

Megadeth’s European tour continues until February and so far the band has not announced any other shows for this year. Megadeth has also not offered any updates on their untitled 16th album, although Mustaine is preparing a new book about the band’s groundbreaking 1990 album, Rest in peace. Mustaine co-wrote the book, Build the perfect beast, with Joel Selvin, and it’s on September 8.