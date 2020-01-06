Dave Grohl's daughter sings with surviving Nirvana members in front of Golden Globes

Loading...

Dave Grohl’s daughter stopped the show at one of the largest pre-Golden Globes events.

The surviving members of Nirvana met again on Saturday at the Art of Elysium Gala – and 13-year-old Violet Grohl sang the lyrics of front man Kurt Cobain on “Heart-Shaped Box” and Krist Novoselic on bass – Beck sang “In Bloom” , “Been a Son” and “The Man Who Sell the World” while St. Vincent took over the vocals for “Lithium”.

Added to this was Pat Smear, who was Nirvana’s tour guitarist in 1993 and 94 and performed on “Unplugged”.

While the set delighted the audience (with the exception of Bella Hadid, who seemed to go to the door after the first song), Grohl himself was the most excited. Curator Kerry Brown said he thanked Grohl for participating, and the rock god told him, “Are you kidding? I can play drums tonight.”

In the meantime we saw Jack hit his head and Billy Idol played an apparently airy sound.

With: Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw, James Marsden, Ali Larter, Audrina Patridge and Mick Rock.