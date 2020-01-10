Loading...

Dave Grohl, a sidekick for Neil Peart who inducted Rush into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, wrote a tribute to the drummer after the announcement of Peart’s death on Friday.

“Today the world has lost a giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “An inspiration for millions of people with an incomparable sound that has generated generations of musicians (like me) to pick up two sticks and pursue a dream. A kind, thoughtful and brilliant man who conducted our radios and turntables not only with his drums, but also his beautiful words. “

Grohl continued: “I still remember very well my first listening of 2112 when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, the music has never been the same. Its power, precision and composition were second to none. He was called “the teacher” for a reason: we all learned from him. “

As Grohl told Rolling Stone in 2013, before the induction at Rush’s Rock Hall, it was Peart’s work that inspired him to pick up the chopsticks. “When I got 2112 when I was eight; it changed the direction of my life. I heard the drums. It made me want to be a drummer, ”said Grohl.

The singer of the Foo Fighters and former drummer of Nirvana also mentioned his meeting with Peart for the first time during the rehearsals of the Rock Hall ceremony. “I had just rehearsed and I met Neil for the first time, and this man was as influential as any religion or any hero or any person in someone’s life. He said, “Nice to meet you. Can I make you a coffee? “And he made me a coffee, man,” said Grohl in 2013. “And later that evening, I went to dinner and had a few glasses of wine and started crying because my hero made me a fucking coffee. It was amazing, man. So that’s how it went. “

Peart and Grohl both landed in the top echelon of Rolling Stone’s list of 100 greatest drummers of all time. Grohl, like many rock drummers, paid tribute to one of the greatest musicians to have ever played the instrument. “Thank you, Neil, for making our lives better with your music. You will be remembered forever and will be greatly missed by all of us. And my sincere condolences to the Rush family, ”he wrote. “God bless Neil Peart.”