Dave Grohl and the rest of Nirvana's surviving members meet again

Kurt Cobain's legacy has been respected over the years by his surviving Nirvana band members, to the point where one of them performs Nirvana songs is a special occasion. Such an opportunity took place in Cal Jam in 2018 when the surviving members of the group performed together. For the first time since, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear come together on stage again.

The latter two will be Grohl as part of his "Dave Grohl & Friends" set at The Art Of Elysium and We Are Hears "Heaven Is Rock & Roll" gala, which takes place this weekend, on January 4th at the Palladium in Los, accompany Angeles. Grohl's presence at the event has been confirmed for a while, but the inclusion of Novoselic and Smear has only recently been revealed. Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent), Beck and Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl join them. Outside of Grohl's set, appearances by Marilyn Manson, Cheap Trick and L7 will also be shown at the event.

Grohl previously talked about what it was like to re-perform Nirvana songs on Cal Jam & # 39; 18 and said, "After we played the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I thought about doing it on one Could do opportunity again. But it's a delicate area and you can't treat it like another show. It is very complicated and very special. In those moments when it's just natural, I think that's the best way. "He continued that playing" Smells Like Teen Spirit "feels like being" shot into space ". To be able to play that drum fill and break into the chorus … it's spiritual, physical, emotional. "

Tickets for “Heaven Is Rock & Roll” can be bought here.

