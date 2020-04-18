Dave Filoni Wished To Make Leia the Obi-Wan Kenobi Of The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

Star Wars Resistance creator Dave Filoni desired to make Leia Organa the Obi-Wan Kenobi of Disney’s sequel trilogy.

Filoni’s plan was revealed in The Art of The Increase of Skywalker that went on sale at the conclude of March.

As initially protected at Disney Star Wars Is Dumb, the guide options a discussion between Lucasfilm govt director Doug Chiang, Dave Filoni, Pablo Hidalgo, John Knoll, and Kiri Hart.

It commences with Chiang questioning, “Since these a few films are a feminine-driven story, where’s Leia in Episodes VIII and IX? As Luke’s twin, she should really have the Power. Maybe she’s the nurturing character that overcomes the final evil. It’s possible that is the factor we are missing.”

Hidalgo provides, “I could visualize her currently being the one matter to split as a result of to our villain.”

Filoni then adds his individual view, “Oh, I enjoy that. I really like way too that I look back again down this table and we are presided above by Padme [a Daniel E. Greene oil paining of Padme Admidala, female lead of the Star Wars prequel trilogy and Leia’s mother]. There’s a highly effective notion there about this matriarchy coming again and subverting what has always been dominantly patriarchal in male heroes: Zeus, Hercules, and all the things else.”

He provides, “What comes about with Kylo and what he does to his father is, structurally, not a redeemable act. There is no coming again from that, the way he does it at present. But I’ve by no means witnessed the mother figure try out to do it. And it’s possible she could.”

The discussion carries on with Knoll referencing a line from Empire Strikes Again, “The super-intriguing set up in Empire, ‘That boy is our only hope.’ ‘No, there is an additional.’ I felt cheated in Jedi that this seriously didn’t go any where. But probably Yoda is definitely speaking about what comes about with Leia in VIII, 30 a long time in the foreseeable future.”

Filoni then reveals his concept to make Leia the Obi-Wan Kenobi of the sequel trilogy, “I like that. We should really shift it so Leia is the Obi-Wan of this full trilogy. I never even consider it hurts that she’s not mainly the mentor determine in VII simply because, like John had been stating, the audience expectation is so on Luke.”

He proceeds, “And when that proves not to be legitimate, it is way extra effective. It is unsafe for the reason that it would make it so about the women of all ages of Star Wars. Some thing to me states which is correct.”

Filoni then goes on to detail that this notion could also relate to world-wide warming, “There is some thing happening culturally. You glance at birth, regeneration, the globe by itself needing therapeutic: All of individuals factors are emblematic of the ‘mother’ character in fantasy. They are all matriarchal points – Mother Earth alone, international warming is a sizzling topic.”

He adds, “George [Lucas] was usually so very good at tapping into what’s taking place in society. And he hits us with it. The idea that we have Leia, a mom character who wants therapeutic in her very own suitable – which is anything we can get into in a deeper way.”

YouTuber Drunk3PO responded to Filoni’s responses indicating, “In my personal own belief it may possibly have worked if they had finished it the right way. But we dwell in this time in which Disney wanted a brief correct. They needed a brief take care of for all of this. And the only way they that they could rapid take care of it was damage all the people that were by now designed up.”

He adds, “If they needed a female driven direct they could have performed it without having destroying the characters that we appreciate.”

Primarily based on the excerpt, noticed underneath, it seems the discussion took place following The Force Awakens, but before The Previous Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Given the events of The Rise of Skywalker, it appears Abrams took Filoni’s concept and ran with it as far as he could, with Leia acting as a guidebook and mentor to Rey, and even reaching out to Kylo Ren and snapping him out of the Dark Facet.

The concept as Drunk3PO notes is not awful. It was just inadequately executed in a movie that was all about usefulness, and notably contradicts the activities of The Power Awakens.

In The Power Awakens Leia was the basic main the Resistance from The Very first Get. She’s the character who sends Rey to discover Luke. If she preferred to take Rey under her wing, she much more than probable would not have despatched her out to Luke.

So, of course the idea could have been a fantastic one particular if it was section of the first thought for the trilogy, but the notion doesn’t genuinely make sense given the situations of The Power Awakens. And as we discovered out, it did not function in The Rise of Skywalker.

You can see the excerpt from the The Art of The Increase of Skywalker below:

What do you make of Filoni’s responses?