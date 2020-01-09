Dave Burd, also known as Lil Dicky, brings comic styling to television

Loading...

PASADENA, California – Dave Burd’s character as rapper Lil Dicky is already a hit, he has released music with some of the biggest names in the genre.

Now Burd is taking his comic and recognizable style to television with his eponymous series ‘Dave’, which debuted on FXX in the spring. It follows Burd in his daily life, with comedy arising from doctor visits and his relationship with his girlfriend.

He has a number of big names in his corner of the project, including comedian Kevin Hart and music manager Scooter Braun, who serve as executive producers.

Hart was already a fan of Burd, who shares his hometown of Philadelphia.

“I think he is a star. The comic talent and the timing that he has is unreal,” Hart told a TV critic on Thursday. “You want to show people the creative level and that’s what we’re seeing here.” “

Braun had already worked with Burd musically and they are also friends. Braun dived into his contact list and helped with the appearance of the cameo appearances of Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian West, Tierra Whack, and YG.

“We’re putting these people in positions they are not used to. It’s fish from the water,” said Braun. “Dave is the magnet for all these people. They want to come and be part of what Dave does. “

Beth Harris, The Associated Press