DaVaris Daniels believes he is a top class CFL passport

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Receiver DaVaris Daniels is up to date for the free agency CFL.

“This will be my third time, I’m a little worried every time, nothing changes. You have to be patient because it’s a big decision,” said Daniels on the Rod Pedersen Show.

“You have to take your time. You never really know what will happen, you never really know what your decision will be until you actually get there. It can be scary. The easiest decision for everyone is to simply return to the team they were on before. “

This is exactly what Daniels did in 2018 when he signed a contract with Calgary the day before the market opened. Daniels entered the scene in 2016 when he won the Most Outstanding Rookie Award. He spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Stampeders recording 148 catches for 2375 yards and 20 touchdowns while winning a Gray Cup in 2018.

Last year Daniels was a real free agent driving Highway 2 in Alberta to Edmonton. He played 54 catches in 13 games for 738 yards and two touchdowns. An injury before the regular season prevented Daniels from crossing the 1,000 meter mark.

“Last year I missed five games because of a concussion that I had the previous season. I look around the league and see these numbers. If I had played in these five games, I would be excited to see what my numbers would look like compared to everyone else, ”said Daniels.

“I’m confident, but I also have to understand that, statistically, I haven’t reached 1,000 yet. I haven’t done enough to really call myself a top guy, but I feel like a top guy.”

Daniels worked for the Cleveland Browns in December, but his focus remains on the CFL. The 27-year-old Daniels is in his prime in soccer. According to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk, Daniels earned $ 190,000 in 2019 for his efforts with the Eskimos.

“I feel like one of the more dangerous players in the league when you look at the statistics of the number of games I’ve played and the meters per catch,” said Daniels.

“It’s a difficult situation for me because I know my potential this time, but in terms of statistics, I haven’t been able to show this for an entire season.” I have to humble myself and know by contract, maybe that’s not my biggest, maybe my biggest is coming down the street. “