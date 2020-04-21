Daughter of Floyd Mayweather, 19, Yaya faces life in prison after sneaking into NBA mom Youngboy’s Baby

Yaya Mayweather is the daughter of a professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather. However, it can’t even help you get out of the drama you’re involved with. The 19-year-old now faces the possibility of life imprisonment after stabbing the mother of NBA youngboy rapper Lapattra Jacobs.

Lapattra’s injuries could result in a longer prison sentence

Yaya was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon earlier this month after charging at Lapattra with knives. The two allegedly fought the rap star after Yaya spotted Lapattra at his house. The two got into a heated argument and things turned physical. Yaya took knives from Youngboy’s house and loaded into Lapattra. He started to knit it over and over. Lapattra’s injuries were so severe that she was lying on the ground when she arrived at EMT and had to be taken to hospital immediately. Yaya claimed it was an act of self-defense after Lapattra took off his hair.

Now, the state of Texas has ordered Lapattra’s medical records to be included in the upcoming lawsuit against Yaya. This will include photographs of the wounds, x-rays, lab reports and other things that can be used as evidence against Yaya. All in all, the outlook is not too good for Yaya. This could increase his prison sentence, as he was 99 years old.

Yaya and NBA Youngboy’s relationship is flashy

The couple started dating in 2019 but went through a ton of ups and downs. The rapper has at least four children in the media. She clearly has a mom drama with the kids’ mothers. Towards the end of 2019, the relationship was on the rocks after Yaya cut the tires on Youngboy’s car. It’s not clear what caused her. He even dissertated it on his song “Dirty Iyanna”. But the couple may have forgiven each other for their past mistakes in early 2020. Yaya posted a video on Instagram where she sang along with the lyrics of the song.

The two commented on both sides for the video publicly declaring their love for each other. Following the stabbing, Yaya was released on a $ 30,000 bond and is allegedly not guilty of the attack. They also saw her back at Youngboy’s house. He even referred to her as his “wife.” But now all that could change.

A permanent prison sentence could change your relationship forever

It is unclear how Youngboy and Yaya’s relationship will survive this storm of violence and the possibility that it will be blocked the rest of their lives. The rapper did not speak directly to the incident. He recently posted a tweet in which fans speculate he is in custody.

After Friday, I will never release a song / album again until I’m in a better position #PROMISE

– NBA YOUNGBOY (@GGYOUNGBOY) April 21, 2020

Youngboy said: “After Friday I will never release a song / album until I am in a better position #PROMISE.” This bad situation the rapper is in could refer to the drama between his baby momma and his girlfriend. It is certainly difficult for someone to treat their important life with potential imprisonment. “We are here for you,” said one comment in the post. People were not excited about Yaya’s behavior and also took to Twitter to express how she “ruined that guy’s life.”

I hate to see Yaya just ruined his life on that guy. Pretty young and rich. Love will make you go crazy shit. I feel bad for the girl in critical condition and hope she gets through it.

– Big Blanco (@robhimsis) April 4, 2020

Clearly Yaya must now face the consequences of her actions as she awaits this highly anticipated court case.

It’s definitely not easy for a parent to see one of their troubled children, so we’re curious to see how Floyd reacts to his daughter’s fate. So far she has been quite a mom on the subject.

