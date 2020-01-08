Loading...

Daughter of firefighter killed in bush fire wears helmet and funeral service medal

Updated: 10:00 p.m. EST Jan 7, 2020

A 36-year-old firefighter killed in the fighting in Australia was honored by hundreds of mourners, a traditional dance and a medal of honor for his young daughter.

Andrew O’Dwyer, a 16-year veteran of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW), was fighting bush fires in Sydney on December 19 when a tree fell on his fire truck, killing him as well as assistant captain Geoffrey Keaton, 32. .

The two men were volunteers from the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Sydney. During her funeral, O’Dwyer’s young girl, Charlotte, wandered around her coffin with her fire helmet. Rural Fire Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, pinned his father’s service medal to his robe.

“Baby Charlotte, you should know — your father was a special man, a selfless man, and only left because he is a hero,” said emotional Fitzsimmons to the child, Sydney reported. Morning Herald.

Outside the church, a fire truck with the name of O’Dwyer and hundreds of firefighters lined the church parking lot. A group of men greeted the hearse carrying O’Dwyer’s coffin by performing a haka, a traditional dance of the Maori people in New Zealand. The men stomped, chanted and slapped their legs as officials, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, watched him in tribute.

In lieu of flowers, the NSW Rural Fire Service asked for donations to a bank account created for the families of O’Dwyer and Keaton. The funds will be divided equally between their spouses.

At Keaton’s funeral last week, his 19-month-old son, still sucking on a pacifier, received a meal for his father’s bravery. Another firefighter, Samuel McPaul of the Morven Rural Fire Brigade, was killed on December 30. The fire truck on which it was operated was overturned by extreme winds caused by the fires in New South Wales. The 28-year-old left a pregnant woman, said the NSW rural fire department.

The country’s federal water minister, David Littleproud, said the deaths had marked “a deeply sad day for the community, for the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and their families.”

“We thank them and they should be deeply proud of what these three brave young men have done for their community and their nation,” he added. “They will never be forgotten and we thank them and warmly thank their families.”

