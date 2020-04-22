Date of release of the goddess PS5 game plot, trailer, pre-sale

It’s a good year for gamers – not only are there big releases like Gush of Tsushima to look forward to, but next-generation console releases are just around the corner. Although not much is known about the upcoming systems from Sony and Microsoft, we do know the first confirmation for a game for the PS5 – step forward to Godfall, the destroyer of fantastic looters …

When will Godfall be released?

Godfall will be released in late 2020. It is quite likely that the game will be the PS5 launch title, which will be released during the holidays – ie in October, November or December 2020. Therefore, it is probably one of the next first games available as a set with the PS5 system – just at Christmas!

On which consoles and platforms will Godfall be released?

Godfall was the first game announced for the upcoming PS5. It is also available for Microsoft Windows.

What is the fear of God?

The Goddess is a surprisingly high fantasy game set in a world made up of elements of earth, water, air, fire and spirit. Players become one of the last exalted Knights and must stop an important apocalyptic event.

The third-person game is described as a loot-shooter that encourages players to chase legendary items and armor and emphasizes close combat at enemy encounters. Godfall also supports co-op with up to three players using a drop-in-drop-out system.

Does Godfall have a trailer?

Yes – this was quite anxious as the first trailer for the PS5 game:

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vX-257ns6g [/ attach]