The ever popular forensic drama Silent Witness will return to a 23rd (!!) series at BBC One.

Here’s everything we know so far:

When will Silent Witness be on TV again?

Silent Witness will return to BBC One on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 9 p.m.

What will happen in the next season of Silent Witness?

In addition to a picture of the cast of Silent Witness surrounded by the wreckage of a plane crash (see above), the BBC has also released a summary for the new season:

“A body in the concrete pillar of a parking lot. A crashed plane. Scientific research went wrong. The cases that end in the Lyell Center are rarely easy. The initial suspicion is being questioned as the evidence grows, and Nikki and the team have to work harder than ever to find out the truth. “

The above-mentioned plane crash was caused by co-star David Caves, the Dr. Jack Hodgson plays as described in something from a “Bond movie”.

The team is looking for answers in the wreckage of a plane crash – was it a terrible accident or something weird?

The new series of #SilentWitness starts on Tuesday, January 7th on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/1bFNNaLVaS

– BBC One (@BBCOne) January 2, 2020

Another important story for the new season will include an “extremely potent nerve agent” that Dr. Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) and his colleagues could pose a danger.

Who will play the main role in the new series of Silent Witness?

Our four main stars will return to the Lyell Center in 2020.

Liz Carr is back as Clarissa Mullery, David Caves plays Dr. Jack Hodgson, Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander and Richard Lintern as Thomas Chamberlain.

Fans may wonder if we’ll see more of Nikki’s friend Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) or Jack’s father Conor (Richard Durden).

There is still no word on the guest stars of the new series. We will update this page as soon as we know more.