Date of issue Godfall | PS5 game plot, trailer, presale

It’s a good year for gamers – not only are there big releases like Ghost or Tsushima to look forward to, but the next generation of console releases are just around the corner. Although there is still a lot we don’t know about the upcoming systems from Sony and Microsoft, we know the first confirmed game for the PS5 – step forward Godfall, a fantasy looter …

When will Godfall be released?

Godfall will be released at the end of 2020. It is very likely that the game will be a launch title for the PS5, which will be released during the holidays – so October, November or December 2020. Therefore, it will probably be one of the first games available as a bundle with the PS5 system – just in time for Christmas!

On which consoles and platforms is Godfall released?

Godfall was the first game to be announced for the upcoming PS5. It will also be available on Microsoft Windows.

What is Godfall about?

Godfall is, not surprisingly, a fantasy game set in a world that is split into the elements of earth, water, air, fire and spirit. Players become one of the last of the exalted Knighthood and must stop a major apocalyptic event.

The third-party game is described as a loot that encourages players to chase legendary items and armor and focuses on melee battles when encountering enemies. Godfall also supports co-op for up to three players using a “drop-in-drop-out” system.

Is there a trailer for Godfall?

Yes – it caused quite a stir as the first PS5 game trailer:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vX-257ns6g [/ embed]