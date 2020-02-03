Date of issue Ghost of Tsushima | PS4 game news, trailer, plot

Ghost of Tsushima is a new game from Sucker Punch that is expected on PS4 (and may be available for the new PS5 when it is released).

The game has been going on for a while, first announced in 2018, it seems to be another controversial Playstation exclusively for gamers to set their teeth in 2020.

When will Ghost of Tsushima be released?

It is understood that Ghost of Tsushima will be released during the summer 2020 window.

What is Ghost of Tsushima about?

The game is an open world adventure with a historical theme in feudal Japan.

From what can be seen in the trailers, it seems that the game will be visually appealing with a powerful soundtrack and appealing to gamers looking for an immersive experience with a cinematic feel and an intriguing story.

If you are a fan of samurai adventures, this seems to be a game for you.

On which consoles and platforms is Ghost of Tsushima available?

Ghost of Tsushima is exclusive to Playstation and will be available on PS4 and possibly PS5, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Can I order the game in advance?

You can order the game here via Amazon

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here is a look at the game …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SR-BwjvVgwI (/ embed)