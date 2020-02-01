Date of disintegration Plot, trailer, console

From Destiny to Anthem, there are MANY futuristic shooters and new franchises must be able to distinguish themselves. Enter Disintegration, a title that combines the hectic action of shooters with the tactical thinking needed for strategy games.

Here’s everything we know about this genre-blending game from the co-creator of Halo …

When will Disintegration be released?

Disintegration has no release date other than 2020, but developers V1 Interactive have said they are aiming for a release in April / May.

On which platforms and consoles is Disintegration available?

Disintegration is set to be released on PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What is disintegration about?

As resources are used up in the near future and the earth becomes increasingly uninhabitable, humanity’s only hope is a process called integration that transfers our brains to robotic bodies. The player becomes one of these newly integrated robo people named Romer, and then has the dual responsibility to control heavily armed Gravcycles and ground troops against the dominant Rayonne troops.

If the word Gravcycle has not aroused your interest, the game has both a 12-15 hour campaign and a multiplayer mode that supports two teams of five over three game modes. Players can choose between six different and charismatic clans, each with unique skills, as well as a selection of Gravcycles (they are actually flying tanks).

Oh, and pilots in the game can communicate with each other via giant emojis. Maybe this game is not too futuristic …

Is there a trailer for disintegration?

Yes – it’s incredibly futuristic:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOR6A6RMEjI (/ embed)