Date of broadcast of the National Television Awards 2020 | Nominations, voting

Roll out the red carpet and the National Television Awards will return for the 25th time in January 2020, when TV’s big and good head heads to O2 in London hoping to return with a trophy or two.

The NTAs are the only television ceremony in the UK where all winners are selected by the UK public. Previous nominations range from hard dramas like Bodyguard to global entertainment hits like Love Island.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the show, this year’s host and the nominees, and how to take tickets to the event.

When will the 25th National TV Awards 2020 on TV run?

The 2020 National Television Awards are broadcast live on ITV on January 28, 2020.

Who are the nominees for this year’s NTAs?

Ant and Dec at the National Television Awards / NTAs (Getty, PJ)

The voting for the shortlist is now open, and you can view the longlist and vote for your favorites. All votes must be taken by Friday October 25thSo it is better if you want to see your favorite shows on the shortlist! Ant and Dec may have a chance to add a 19th gong to their NTAs after doing the longlist for TV Presenter while Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge has reached the comedy category.

Who are the winners of the National TV Award?

RadioTimes.com will broadcast the National Television Awards live from O2 – the full list of winners will be announced here as soon as they are on stage at night.

Where will the award ceremony take place?

The National Television Awards take place at The O2 in London.

Where can I get tickets for the NTAs?

Tickets for the annual event are now available on The O2’s website. The cheapest tickets start at just £ 27. The dress code is black tie.

How do I vote for the NTAs?

The voting for the shortlist is now open and you can vote here.

Are the NTAs alive?

Yes, the ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV.

Who is hosting this year’s NTAs?

British Got Talent judge David Walliams hosts after replacing Dermot O’Leary, who has been at the helm for the past 10 years. He had already announced his departure on Instagram in February.

“I am thrilled to be the new host of the NTA – and will make sure I win them all,” said Walliams in a statement to the news.

Some news… pic.twitter.com/s1oS9U0Grh

– David Walliams (@davidwalliams), October 4, 2019

Who will receive the 2020 NTA Special Recognition Award?

The winner will be announced live during the night. Previous winners included Graham Norton, Paul O’Grady, David Dimbleby and good Omens star David Tennant.