Databases that record millions of smartphone users used by DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed the use of databases to track millions of smartphone users, despite a court ruling seeking to limit its powers.

The data has reportedly been used for border and immigration enforcement, and there is evidence that the DHS refused to admit access to it …

The WSJ reports.

The Trump administration has gained access to a commercial database that tracks the movements of millions of cell phones in America and uses them for immigration and border protection purposes, according to people familiar with the matter and the documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

The location data comes from normal cell phone apps, including those for games, weather and e-commerce, for which the user has given permission to record the location of the phone.

The Department of Homeland Security used the information to identify undocumented immigrants and other people who may be entering the United States illegally based on these people and documents.

While it’s technically correct for smartphone users to give apps permission to access their location, they generally do so without knowing that their location data can be sold to up to 40 different companies.

Users can also be misled by privacy policies that talk about anonymized data when it is actually possible to identify and personally track people.

In most cases, it was sufficient to determine a place of residence and an office location to identify a person. Think about your daily route: Would a different smartphone run directly between your house and your office every day?

One case indicates that law enforcement agencies wanted to keep their use of the databases secret.

The data was used to identify cell phones traveling through a tunnel that was later created by drug smugglers between the United States and Mexico and in a closed Kentucky Fried Chicken store on the U.S. side near San Luis, Arizona , the operation ended.

The data collection contributed to the late restaurant owner Ivan Lopez being arrested in 2018 for conspiracy allegations in connection with the construction of the tunnel. However, police records of the incident do not mention the use of data showing that cell phones are crossing the border in an unusual location, and instead attribute the case to a routine traffic interruption.

A 2018 court ruling restricted the U.S. government’s powers to obtain location information from phone companies, but the WSJ suggests that buying location information from commercial companies is illegal.

Since location data is available through numerous commercial ad exchanges, government lawyers have approved the programs and have concluded that the carpenter’s decision does not apply.

“In this case, the government is a commercial buyer like anyone else. Zimmerer is not relevant, ”said Paul Rosenzweig, a former DHS official who is a senior fellow at the R Street Institute, a conservative and libertarian think tank that promotes free markets. “The government only buys a widget.”

The DHS admitted to having access to databases that track millions of smartphones, but declined to disclose how the information is used. WSJ sources indicate that it is used to track cross-border movements and to track cell phone activity in unusual locations, such as remote sections of the desert.

