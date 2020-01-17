Data show that civil servants feel better than five years ago, but there is still work to be done

PSAC

Errol McGihon / Postmedia

Federal officials report more positive feelings about many facets of their working lives than five years ago, according to a wide-ranging survey of more than 180,000 bureaucrats.

But if the federal government wants to attract and retain the best and smartest employees in the coming decade, at least one expert says that this progress must be accelerated.

A total of 182,306 federal officials responded to the 2019 Public Service Employee Survey, conducted between July and September. Previously a three-year exercise, the survey is now conducted annually to measure the views of bureaucrats about their work environment, the performance of supervisors, harassment and discrimination and the like.

Five of the six employee engagement survey questions dating from at least 2011 show a common pattern: positive responses dropped in the 2014 survey to lows and then climbed back in subsequent years.

For example, in 2008, 84 percent of respondents indicated that they strongly or somewhat agreed that “I generally enjoy my work.” That fell to 79 percent in 2014, but had fallen back to 81 percent in 2019. In 2014, 63 percent of respondents said they strongly or somewhat agreed that they would recommend their department or agency as a “great place to work”, one percent less than in 2011. That has risen to 70 percent in 2019.

An explanation for this pattern is the change in government in 2015 after Prime Minister Stephen Harper had spent nearly a decade in office.

The conservative government had what was generally portrayed as a less than warm relationship with the public service after job losses at the government, which some complained was the “muzzles” of experts and controversial contract negotiations.

“The public service is supposed to be politically neutral and I think they serve the government as well as possible,” said Karl Salgo, executive director of public administration at the Institute on Governance, a non-profit thinking tank. “That said, some things are becoming a bit demoralizing.”

Salgo is also a former director of public service.

“I think there was a tone in the past that wasn’t great for public service morale, and that has been lifted,” he said.

But the same can be said for the management approach of those in the highest ranks of the public service, he noted, changing things for the better for everyone working underneath.

“I think senior public service management has to some extent been more attuned in recent years to the general spirit of times that favor workplace well-being, which tends towards a more respectful work environment,” Salgo said.

However, the PSES data for 2019 are not all in a positive direction. Respondents who strongly or somewhat agreed that they were proud of the work they do fell from 89 percent in 2011 to 88 percent in 2014 to 85 percent in 2019. And there are a number of other indicators for workplace satisfaction that management expert and Carleton University professor Linda Duxbury believes that the federal government should take stock in order to obtain high-quality personnel in the coming years.

“The government is somewhat complacent. They are a good employer in terms of benefits, job security, etc., and they don’t have to worry about competing in a really tight labor market for a long time. Well, they’re going to do it, “she said. While baby boomers are retiring and the demand outweighs the supply of young, talented professionals, the federal government will have to step up its game to retain the people it has and attract the new employees it needs, Duxbury explained , pointing to a number of PSES answers.

In 2019, fewer than 60 percent of respondents indicated that they strongly or somewhat agreed that their department or agency properly supports the career development of employees. Only 21 percent strongly agreed that they think they would be supported by their department and agency if they proposed a new idea.

“You need development opportunities, people need to feel valued, people need to feel rewarded,” Duxbury said.

“For the government as the best in class … if we want and can get and keep the best people, because Canadians deserve it, then we have to raise the bar in what we consider acceptable.”

ALSO IN THE NEWS

ClubLink rewards golf interests, winter use on the Kanata course, an eye for redevelopment

Egan: Community police in neighborhoods where “they hate the police”

Good advice: do not take a selfie with the bears walking through the Gatineau Park ski routes