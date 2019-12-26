Data and analysis in 2020: industry predictions

Loading...

There is no shortage of experts and opinions in the world of data and analysis. But the end of the year offers a good function of forcing to collect analyzes and forecasts, then cut them into squares and summarize them. This year, as expected, experts in the field had much to say about Big Data, AI, the cloud, shortage of skills and more. Follow our harvest of predictions, organized by topic.

Hit a dead elephant?

What would be a summary of the end of the year opinion without attacking Hadoop and Big Data, and at the same time, realizing that his death is very exaggerated?

Haoyuan Li, founder and chief technology officer of Alluxio, says: "There is much talk that Hadoop is dead … but the Hadoop ecosystem has rising stars. Computer frameworks like Spark and Presto extract more value from the data and they have generally adopted to calculate the ecosystem. " Li further explains that "HDFS (Hadoop's Distributed File System) will die, but Hadoop's computation will still be alive and strong."

Yellowbrick Data technology director Brian Bulkowski has a similar opinion of dead but alive about things: "Big Data is really dead, but the data lake seems big." And Todd Wright, director of data management and data privacy solutions at SAS, reminds us that "the promise of big data never came from simply having more data, and from more sources, but from being able to develop analytical models for better knowledge about this data. "

AI in the mainstream analysis



Speaking of analytical models, and with the praise of Big Data out of the way, let's move on to artificial intelligence (AI). But let's move beyond the hype driven clichés and note that there seems to be a slow consensus that artificial intelligence and machine learning will become a subspecialty within the broader data analysis landscape, rather than remain so segregated from him. Currently, separate teams will merge or coordinate more closely and, to some extent, the skills will be unified as well.

Li de Alluxio captures this under the title "Artificial intelligence and analysis teams will be merged into one as the new database organization." He says: "AI is the next step for the analysis of structured data. What used to be statistical models has converged with computer science to become AI and ML. Therefore, data, analysis and artificial intelligence teams must collaborate to get value from the same data that everyone uses. " Eugene Roytburg, managing partner of Fractal Analytics, agrees and says that "AI (ML) will be more clearly defined as part of broader analyzes and will have better defined application areas and value creation. Many companies have become confused about two … ".

Opinions are also being formed around the ethics and justice of AI. Suraj Amonkar, vice president, also at Fractal Analytics, believes that "the AI ​​community will continue to debate and progress in the challenge of governance, privacy, security and ethics in AI." The colleague of Amonkar in Fractal, design director of Parameswaran Venkataram, believes that "in the next year, organizations will start using & # 39; Ethics in AI & # 39; to boost the way in which new AI applications are conceptualized and design from scratch. Given people's awareness and expectations of problems related to the way they use (or are used by) technology, design for an ethical AI will eventually become the norm "Finally, Soudip Roy Chowdhary, CEO of Eugenie.ai, thinks "we would see a substantial increase in research efforts related to the construction of an artificial intelligence ecosystem with privacy awareness and fairness in artificial intelligence algorithms."

Operations

Our experts also believe that building production processes around AI (and tools to make AI more operational) will become more important next year. Li de Alluxio explains that "machine learning with models has reached a turning point, with companies of all sizes and at all stages moving towards the operability of their model training efforts." Todd Wright of SAS put it this way: "The market will see growth in model management … organizations will need the ability to register, modify, track, rate, publish, govern and easily report analytical models."

Kelsie Pallanck, senior content director at O ​​& # 39; Reilly Media, has a similar, if not a bit more skeptical, analysis that "ML and AI-based applications have arrived, and DevOps practices will play an important role in the development workflow. AIOps, although it receives a lot of attention, is still young. Its benefits for IT operations are even more theoretical than real. But stay tuned. " And Peter Bailis, CEO of Sisu Data, states that "data is no longer the exclusive domain of the data scientist. Everyone in an organization will begin to act more like a daily data analyst, and we will see new skills and case-focused tools. specific use arise ".

The year of the cloud, again?

Under the heading "Queen in the Cloud," the senior vice president of products and engineering for Information Builders, Eric Raab and Kabir Choudry, their vice president of technical field engineering, say "… there are now proven solutions that are specifically designed for operations based on the cloud "2020 will see the floodgates open with organizations that move to the cloud to take advantage of the usability, scalability and flexibility of native cloud solutions." WANdisco CEO David Richards believes that "in 2020 , the thousands of companies created before the cloud will seek to join the party, giving way to a much larger phase of cloud growth. The process will begin by changing your data to the cloud, laying the foundation for an optimal environment for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. "

Sandeep Dutta, Fractal Analytics Practice Director, APAC, states that "Many companies focused on creating lakes for enterprise data in the cloud that can help establish good and reliable data sets. We hope to see this trend accentuate in 2020." Bulkowski, from Yellowbrick, has a specific view of the database and hardware about the cloud revolution, saying: "The most exciting and innovative databases are leveraging hardware innovation to deliver the following price and performance levels The cloud allows this innovation … you will be running your databases on increasingly specialized hardware, but you'll never know. "

Can you say "multi-hybrid"?

Our forecasters also see increasing sophistication around hybrid and multi-cloud approaches. In fact, there is nothing but consensus. For example, Yellowbrick's Bullkowski believes that "an architecture of the best imagines building blocks within the technical stack, then selects not from a single cloud provider, but from the variety of service providers. Assumptions that a provider of the cloud has the best or the lowest prices, or that the cost of networks between clouds is prohibitive, it becomes less and less true. "

The CEO of Neo4j, Emil Eifrem, sees it this way: "Existing and succeeding as an ISV (independent software provider) in 2020 will mean having a domain of offers both in the cloud and on the premises. Open source ISVs with an offer in the cloud they understand how to strengthen cloud implementations for those who need customization. AWS will never be multi-cloud, and they are very unlikely to be on-site. "

Rajiv Mirani, CTO, Cloud Platform of Nutanix, says that "companies will continue to invest in the hybrid cloud and seek greater interoperability between public and private clouds for all workloads, including inherited and native cloud. customers will start looking for vendors that can offer software to run any workload at any location without the burden of redesigning or refactoring applications. "

K8 is a go-go

With all this talk about the cloud, it would be negligent to skip Kubernetes (K8), the open source container orchestration technology that seems to have taken over the entire technology scene this year. So, let's keep in mind that K8s have been making particular incursions into the analytical world. Of the K8, Pallanck in O & # 39; Reilly says "… it is large and growing. The pace of business adoption of this leading container orchestration solution will only gain momentum in 2020." And Haoyuan Li, from Alluxio, says: "In 2020, we will see a shift towards artificial intelligence and increasingly conventional analytical workloads in the land of Kubernetes."

Stephen Fabel, Product Director of Canonical (the company behind the distribution of Linux Ubuntu) shares the enthusiasm and says that "Kubernetes has become an integral part of the modern cloud infrastructure and serves as a gateway to build and experiment with new technologies … We believe that this trend will continue strongly in 2020 ". But he warns that "we can also see that some companies wonder if Kubernetes is really the right tool for their purposes. While technology can provide great value, in some cases it can be complex to manage and requires specialized skills." On the issue of skills, Pallanck de O & # 39; Reilly would agree, explaining that "A national job search in 2019 on LinkedIn yielded 16,744 vacancies for Kubernetes-related positions.

Crazy skills

What can the industry do about the shortage of analytical skills in general? Hugh Owen, Executive Vice President, World Education at MicroStrategy, thinks it's about training the technologists you already have. Owen states that "business organizations should focus their attention not only on recruitment efforts for the best analytical talents, but also on the education, retraining and improvement of current employees as the need to make decisions based on data, and the shortage of talent grows. "

The shortage of skills appears everywhere, especially in AI. John LaRocca, Managing Director for Europe / NA Operations at Fractal Analytics, comments that "The demand for AI solutions will continue to exceed the availability of AI talent, and companies will adapt allowing more professionals to develop applications other than AI. the socialization of the process ".

In the same vein, industry expert Marcus Borba, in Borba Consulting, comments, in a MicroStrategy report, that "the demand for development in machine learning has increased exponentially. This rapid growth of machine learning solutions has created a demand to use machine learning models that can be used easily and without expert knowledge. "

Venkat Venkataramani, CEO of Rockset, sees an even simpler solution for skills shortages: that suppliers and customers must adjust to skill sets that are already dominant, such as good SQL: "We will see companies doing great effort towards standardization around SQL for your entire data management stack.Data management solutions, whether transmission platforms, online operating systems or offline batch analysis, will converge to SQL as a standard interface for developers and data scientists. "

Government, baby

We cannot do all these great things with the data if we do not pay attention to the privacy, protection and governance of the data. Everything is reaching a critical point.

SAS & # 39; Wright points out that "The increasing number of privacy / protection laws observed worldwide has led organizations to develop data governance programs that include data privacy by default." Bailis de Sisu says "Beyond 2020, governance returns to the forefront. As the analysis and diagnostic platforms expand, data derived from the data will be shared more transparently within a company, as the tools data governance will help ensure confidentiality, proper use and data integrity improve to the point where they fade into the background again. "

The Director of Analysis and Data of Alteryx, Alan Jacobson, says it this way: "While people do not enjoy following the rules, they do enjoy a framework within which they can succeed and prosper. Good governance will be seen every again as a facilitator to achieve corporate objectives using efficient and effective best practices that allow the workforce. "

Next year in Dataville

With the confidence of this year's brain that builds us on Hadoop and Big Data; AI; Cloud; Kubernetes; the shortage of technological skills; and the growing focus on data governance, we now have a good framework to take on all data news, analysis and artificial intelligence next year. For me, there is a great overlap between each of these topics. The Big Data analysis put us in a position to make AI real. Meanwhile, the cloud and Kubernetes have facilitated the implementation of the necessary technology and work with it, to gain experience with it and address the shortage of skills through additional training. And as all this develops, our need to focus on data governance is greater than ever.

Look for the convergence of these data technology lobes to converge further next year and maybe even boost some corporate consolidation as well. As industry events take place, George Anadiotis, Tony Baer and I will do everything possible to keep you informed, help you understand everything and point out the most important trends, as we see them.