Dashboard Confessional drop 2001 VHS recordings of ‘Screaming Onidelities’

Confessional dashboard celebrate their 20th anniversary this year and together with a compilation album and tour they drop new found live images.

Leader Chris Carrabba unveils to the public a live video of a 2001 version of ‘Screaming Infidelities’ that he found on a VHS tape in his basement store.

The Dashboard Confessional compilation, entitled The Best Ones Of The Best Ones, includes songs from all seven full albums, the So Impossible and The Drowning EPs, as well as their MTV Unplugged version.

Moreover, Carrabba offers fans a nice kickback in the way of rediscovered live images. The clip was filmed in Hartford, CT shortly after they released their groundbreaking album The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most.

Carrabba has also put together a Spotify playlist with the last 20 years of emo music. In addition to his own songs, Carrabba included Take it back on Sunday, the Get Up Kids, Say something, Thursday, Saves the day, My chemical romance and more. You can view his choices here or below.

They go on tour in honor of the anniversary that starts in February. You can view those dates below with tickets here.

dates:

02/04 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues *

02/05 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs *

02/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *

02/08 – Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues *

02/11 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

02/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *%

02/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore * +

18/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

02/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

02/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

02/22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden *

02/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman ^

25/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

26/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

28/02 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues ^%

29/02 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues ^ +

03/03 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews%

03/04 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews +

03/06 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live ^

03/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^%

03/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^ +

03/13 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

03/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^%

15/03 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^ +

03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater Of Living Arts ^%

03/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater Of Living Arts ^ +

03/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise ^%

03/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise ^ +

26/03 – Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues ^

27/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ^

28/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

% Perform the places you are most afraid of

+ Perform a sign, a mission, a brand, a scar

Perform a mix of songs from both albums on all other dates

* Piebald support

^ Support for The Get Up Kids

