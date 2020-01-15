DaShaun Amos signs with Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have paid attention to what has happened to the Calgary Stampeders lately.

On Wednesday, the Packers signed their second low-season Stampeders player when they offered a futures contract to defend DaShaun Amos. Earlier this month the Packers also gave recipient Reggie Begelton a contract.

Amos worked with the Packers on Tuesday and they were impressed by what they saw. The stamps released him so that he could sign his new contract earlier on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old comes from an exceptional season for the Stampeders in 2019. He closed the year with 42 defensive tackles and five interceptions. Only two players in the CFL had more choices last year, and they were both corners – Amos is a halfback.

The product from East Carolina joined the stamps on October 3, 2018 and started its first game for the team just 10 days later. When you consider that the stamps would come the regular season in a year where they would win the Gray Cup, that speaks about how high he was in the organization.

“He was with us at the IMG mini-camp (in the spring of 2018) and he was the best DB we had, but he was blessed with (an NFL chance last summer),” said defender-back coach Josh Bell earlier this year. “Tre Roberson was a starter for us (last season), and Amos was much better than Tre Roberson when we did the evaluation at IMG.”

daustin@postmedia.com

Twitter: @ DannyAustin_9