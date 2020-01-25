Daryl Impey takes tour down under leadership

The South African ace will be two seconds ahead of Portes Pet Stage on Sunday when the Tasmanian wins the Willunga promotion as the hot favorite for the seventh consecutive time.

“We have been trying to take the lead here all week and put myself in a position tomorrow where it is possible to beat Richie,” said Impey.

“Two seconds are going to be very close, but we gave ourselves the best possible chance.

“The boys drove incredibly hard all week and did a great job.

“Win, lose or draw, at the end of tomorrow’s race, we know we gave it all.”

In the second stage in a row, Porte owed his world champion teammate Mads Pedersen that Impey no longer needed bonus seconds and built up a bigger lead.

“Mads did a good job taking a few seconds, so it’s not a massive deficit,” said Porte.

Loading

“Mitchelton was good today, it blew up there in the final and it will be a tough race tomorrow.

“I think if we can win the stage we will win the race, but we have to have people up there.

“I was a little isolated today, so hopefully the guys will be on song tomorrow.”

Nizzolo’s stage win was his first in the Tour Down Under.

“I chose this stage in the team presentation,” he said.

“I thought it might be a good fit for me.”

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading