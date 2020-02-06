Darron Gibson will join League Two Salford FC by the end of the season

Irish international Darron Gibson has moved to Salford City for a short time until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old former midfielder from Manchester United, Everton and Sunderland has been without a club since leaving Wigan Athletic last May.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s a new challenge. I like where the club wants to go in order to advance,” said the Derry man when he signed for the League Two team.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge”

"I'm looking forward to the challenge"

“I was in some games, the standard was very good. As far as I know, the standard in training was very good. I was in some games and the standard was very good.

“I’m just looking forward to improving my fitness and getting involved as soon as possible.”

Salford, who is currently in midfield in England’s third flight, is among Gibson’s former Manchester United teammates Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville and Paul Scholes.

Gibson has played 27 caps for his country but has not played for the Republic of Ireland since 2016.