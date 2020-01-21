Darrion Caldwell, Julia Budd repeats

It’s been a while since Bellator MMA went on the air, but that will change this Saturday night.

The promotion returns with Bellator 238 live on DAZN from the Forum in Inglewood, California.

In the main round, Julia Budd will defend her featherweight title against former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion Cris Cyborg.

Cyborg signed with Bellator at the end of last year after their contract with the UFC expired.

In the co-main event, Darrion Caldwell and Adam Borics compete against each other in the ongoing Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.

Former UFC fighter Sergio Pettis also makes his commercial debut against Alfred Khashakyan.

Julia Budd against Talita Nogueira

Darrion Caldwell Vs. Noah Lahat

Henry Corrales vs. Andy Main

Aaron Pico vs. Leandro Higo

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Jorge Juarez

Bellator 238: Budd Vs. Cyborg

MAIN CARD

Bellator Female Featherweight Championship

Julia Budd (c) against Cris Cyborg

Bellator featherweight World Grand Prix quarter-finals

Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics

Bantamweight: Sergio Pettis against Alfred Khashakyan

Welterweight: Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King

Female flyweight: Ava Knight vs. Emilee Gettys

Featherweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales

PRELIMINARY CARD

Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey

Featherweight: Jay Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro

Lightweight: Chris Avila vs. Anthony Taylor

Welterweight: David Pacheco vs. Craig Plaskett

Featherweight: Brandon Bender vs. Gabriel Green

Lightweight: Ricardo Filho against Dominic Clark

Featherweight: Tyler Beneke vs. Jarrett Connorr

Featherweight: AJ Agazarm against Adel Altamimi

Catchweight: Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta