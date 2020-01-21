Darrion Caldwell, Julia Budd repeats

It’s been a while since Bellator MMA went on the air, but that will change this Saturday night.
The promotion returns with Bellator 238 live on DAZN from the Forum in Inglewood, California.
In the main round, Julia Budd will defend her featherweight title against former UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta FC champion Cris Cyborg.
Cyborg signed with Bellator at the end of last year after their contract with the UFC expired.
In the co-main event, Darrion Caldwell and Adam Borics compete against each other in the ongoing Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix.
Former UFC fighter Sergio Pettis also makes his commercial debut against Alfred Khashakyan.
Julia Budd against Talita Nogueira
Darrion Caldwell Vs. Noah Lahat
Henry Corrales vs. Andy Main
Aaron Pico vs. Leandro Higo
Jay Jay Wilson vs. Jorge Juarez
Bellator 238: Budd Vs. Cyborg
MAIN CARD
Bellator Female Featherweight Championship
Julia Budd (c) against Cris Cyborg
Bellator featherweight World Grand Prix quarter-finals
Darrion Caldwell vs. Adam Borics
Bantamweight: Sergio Pettis against Alfred Khashakyan
Welterweight: Raymond Daniels vs. Jason King
Female flyweight: Ava Knight vs. Emilee Gettys
Featherweight: Juan Archuleta vs. Henry Corrales
PRELIMINARY CARD
Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Daniel Carey
Featherweight: Jay Jay Wilson vs. Mario Navarro
Lightweight: Chris Avila vs. Anthony Taylor
Welterweight: David Pacheco vs. Craig Plaskett
Featherweight: Brandon Bender vs. Gabriel Green
Lightweight: Ricardo Filho against Dominic Clark
Featherweight: Tyler Beneke vs. Jarrett Connorr
Featherweight: AJ Agazarm against Adel Altamimi
Catchweight: Curtis Millender vs. Moses Murrietta