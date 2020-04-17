Darren Aronofsky discusses his film Joaquin Phoenix Batman and Why It Didn’t Make It – GeekTyrant

Long before Joaquin Phoenix he took on the iconic Batman villain role of the Joker, he was supposed to play Bruce Wayne / Batman in a Batman movie developed by the director Darren Aronofsky. This was back in the early 2000s when Warner Bros. trying to bring Batman back to the big screen. The filmmaker previously explained:

“I’ve always wanted Joaquin Phoenix for Batman. It’s funny, I think we were just out of time with our idea. I realized [with] comics, there’s a place for all sorts of different titles, but I think Hollywood at that that time was still kind of in the Golden Age of comics, and they were only doing the classic titles in classic ways. “

So while Aronofsky wanted to cast Phoenix, the studio had a very different vision, a vision where they wanted someone like that Freddie Prinze Jr. playing the caped crusader! The director in an interview with Empire explained:

“The studio needed Freddie Prinze Jr. and I wanted Joaquin Phoenix. I remember thinking, ‘Uh oh, we’re making two different films here.’ That’s a true story. It was a different time. The Batman I wrote was definitely a different way of accepting than they ended up being. “

And that was the beginning of the end of this video for a new Batman movie. It’s hard to imagine Prinze Jr in the role of Batman, but at the time he was a popular teen heartthrob actor. Somehow, a lot of people felt that way when Robert Pattinson cast. The difference is, Pattinson is really a great actor.

Aronofsky wanted to adapt Frank Miller‘S Batman: Year One who would have darkly embraced the character. Miller was even helping to write the script, and the movie would include nods to Death Wish, The French Connection and Taxi Driver:

“It was great because I loved his graphic novel work, so it was exciting back then to meet me.”

Aronofsky played with Batman, however, he was extremely dark. It was a lot darker than Miller had expected, and when he talked about it before, Miller said:

“It was my first time working on a Batman project with someone whose vision of Batman was darker than mine. My Batman was too nice for him. We’d argue about it, and I’d say, ‘Batman wouldn’t do that, he wouldn’t torture anyone,’ and so on. We were screened, and we were given great compensation, but then read Warner Bros. and he said, ‘We don’t want to make this movie.’ The executive wanted to make Batman who he could bring his kids with. And it wasn’t. The toys were not there. The Batmobile was just an outbound car. And Batman turned his back on his fortune to spend a street life so he knew what people were doing. He built his own Batcave in an abandoned part of the subway. And he created Batman out of full cloth to fight crime and a corrupt police force. “

Aronofsky just wanted to do something completely different than anything he had done previously with the character. He wanted to do the opposite of what had been done before. He said:

“Batman & Robin was the Batman ahead of me, the celebrity with the nipples on the Batsuit, so I wanted to undermine that, and retell it. That’s where my head went. “

Unfortunately, Warner Bros. didn’t jump. on Aronofsky’s vision and the project collapsed. However, the director previously said that the Joker movie made was exactly his pitch for Batman in the studio:

“You know what, I think it’s finally … I think we were basically, whatever, fifteen years too soon. Because I hear the way they’re talking about the Joker movie and that’s just it – that was my pitch.

“I suppose: we’re shooting in East Detroit and Eastern New York. We’re not building Gotham. The Batmobile – I wanted to be in the Lincoln Continent with two bus engines in it … With two bus engines, taping all ducts together. It was the MacGyver Batman duct tape. “

He also said he believes other elements from his movie park have already been made into films like Batman v Superman. It explains:

“Some of my ideas have been discovered through other films. Like the ring with “BW”, it was Bruce Wayne’s ring that made the scar our idea and I think that was Zack [Snyder] or something. Which is right, you write down these ideas and they come off.

“We all intended to retell it and try to make more Taxi Drivers visceral. That was the whole pitch. But the toy people were like, ‘Oh it can’t be Lincoln Continental, you have to make a Batmobile.’ “

I would love to see this movie! But, in the end, we found Christopher NolanThe Dark Knight Trilogy, which I’m really happy with! But still, I want to bring Aronofsky’s vision to life.