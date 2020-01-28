DARPA may have found the secret of flying aircraft carriers

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Dynetics, a defense and space company, has announced that it has successfully tested its X-61A Gremlin Air Vehicle in November 2019. The flight, which lasted an hour and 41 minutes, demonstrated a number of drone aircraft capabilities. The drone successfully completed the entire test, but was destroyed after the main parachute could not be deployed. Dynetics intends to continue testing with its other four drones.

The purpose of this test was for Dynetics to demonstrate that its GAV could start from a C-130 and to test various options, such as deploying a wing, starting a cold engine and transitioning to a stable, powered flight, the could verify ground performance and communication links between air and air controllers, and collect data on the overall performance of the drone. The parachute system was fortunately not on the list of systems to be tested.

The purpose of the X-61A Gremlin is to show how an existing aircraft such as a C-130 can be used to launch and restore drone aircraft quickly. The company’s next flight test is aimed at restoring four drones within 30 minutes.

Drone Captain and the world of tomorrow

“What if we had an aircraft that could launch other aircraft?” Is an idea with a long history. The British experimented with the idea of ​​Sopwith Camels under HM Airship No. 23 in 1917, when zeppelins were the only way to generate enough lifting capacity to even try this stunt.

Wikipedia notes that both a manned and unmanned Sopwith Camel have been successfully launched, making you wonder if that means “We pulled a lever and the plane fell as it should”, since remote-controlled vehicles were not invented yet .

As soon as the Hindenberg world + dog had convinced that airships were a bad idea, the idea was suspended until after the Second World War and the miracle of atomic power. Lockheed proposed the CL-1201 – an aircraft with a wingspan of 1120 feet (340 m). To put that in perspective, the Scaled Composites Stratolaunch vehicle has a wingspan of 385 feet (117 meters). The CL-1201, shown below in this Reddit image with Air Force One shown for scale, would have deployed a 1,830 MW reactor. A potential intended use for the aircraft was as an aircraft carrier, with the possibility to hang around for 41 days on location. It is not surprising that nobody wanted a plane the size of a skyscraper with a huge nuclear reactor that flew over their heads.

Later, Convair suggested using the B-36 Peacemaker as a carrier for four McDonnell F-85 Goblin parasite hunters. The Goblin, if you’ve never seen one, looks like someone took a standard fighter jet, cut out half of it, and then glued the tail again. Boeing later developed a concept for the 747 that the jet would have used as an aircraft carrier for up to 10 “microfighters.” weeping of modern vehicles that are in use today.

Assuming that the GAV tests continue, we could use the C-130 at some point in the future for a real aircraft carrier. It appears that flying aircraft carriers can be plausible once you get rid of the pilots. Dynetics does not seem to have published many details about what the GAV can do, which is not surprising considering that this is intended as a military prototype. Devices such as the GAV can be equipped with weapons or used for aerial reconnaissance.

