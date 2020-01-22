DARPA has just taken a big step to turn a C-130 into a drone carrier

The Department of Defense has just taken a big step towards making the dream of a flying drone carrier a reality.

The X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle, launched and recoverable by the Ministry of Defense for advanced research projects, finally performed a maiden flight in November 2019, the Gremlin contractor Dynetics said on Friday.

The flight test conducted at Utah’s Dugway Proving Ground saw the takeoff and free flight of a Gremlin drone from a C-130 Hercules wing mast and demonstration of a range of skills over an hour and 41 minute flight of Dynetics.

The test was initially delayed by damage caused by a series of earthquakes that rocked Lake Naval Air Weapons Station China, California on July 4 and 5, 2019.

“As predicted, the X-61A flew without anomalies and met all of the test targets related to the operating system,” the company said in a statement. “At the end of the mission, the engine was shut down and a drogue slide successfully deployed to end the flight.”

However, the Gremlin got lost during the ground restoration sequence “because the main slide couldn’t be pulled out,” said Dynetics. The company has four more drones available for testing.

The Gremlin program, launched in 2015, is designed to produce drones that fly in formation and work together to perform pre-assigned missions, such as exchanging information and coordinating information, surveillance and reconnaissance information in competitive airspace.

Once their mission is complete, the Gremlin will be recovered from a C-130 with a mechanical arm that extends from the aircraft’s rear loading dock. This tool was used by Dynetics, but was not fully tested during its maiden flight in November.

At the end of the program, Dynetics hopes to complete a final flight test to demonstrate that four Gremlins drones can be recovered in less than 30 minutes.

“This flight marks a historic milestone for Dynetics and the Gremlins program,” said Tim Keeter, program manager for Dynetics Gremlins, in a statement. “The GAV flew beautifully and our command and control system gave us complete control over the GAV throughout the flight.”

I said it once and I’ll say it again: if DARPA’s Gremlin insert isn’t the real version of StarCraft’s Protoss carrier, I don’t know what it is.

