DARPA drones can be dropped from airplanes and collected in the air

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3DncMeGqTg (/ embed)

Whether it’s drones that can be “grown” using chemistry in large laboratories, or drones designed to fly over enemy lines, military research has no shortage of innovations for unmanned aerial vehicles. An ongoing project involving the United States Agency for Advanced Defense Research (DARPA) is adding another item to the list. DARPA has tested a new drone that can be launched from an airplane and recovered in the air after completing a mission. This is done by returning the drone to the aircraft and winding it back on board via a special line, similar to refueling in the air.

The X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle (GAV), developed by Dynetics in the United States, is more like a wing rocket than a type of quadcopter that most of us see when we think of a drone. However, one of the skills this brings is an impressive flight time. During a test in Utah in November 2019 (although only recently announced), the drone was dropped in the air by a military transporter and flew for 1 hour and 41 minutes. The test run demonstrated the drone’s impressive capabilities, including cold engine starting and quick wing deployment, data link performance and the use of a special docking arm.

DARPA

However, not everything went according to plan. “Mechanical problems” at the end of the test prevented the parachute from operating properly and caused it to crash.

Nevertheless, DARPA’s enthusiasm does not seem to be waning. Sometime in spring there will be four drones deployed. If that goes according to plan, it could suggest using these drones. They can be deployed in a group from a bomber and then put into action – either together to pursue a mission or to pursue separate objectives. Because they are dropped by an airplane, they have a greater range than normal if they had to be launched from an Air Force base. The fact that they are reusable would also reduce deployment costs.

“This flight marks a historic milestone for Dynetics and the Gremlins program,” said Tim Keeter, Gremlins program manager for Dynetics, in a statement. “The GAV flew beautifully, and our command and control system gave us complete control over the GAV for the entire flight. The loss of our vehicle confirms our decision to build five GAVs (for testing). we still have four left. “

