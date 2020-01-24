The global fire fighting community mourns the tragic deaths of three U.S. firefighters who were killed in a serious crash in their C130 Hercules in southern New South Wales.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the men, whose names were released on Friday as Captain Ian McBeth (44), First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson (42) and Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan (43), were all dedicated to the “art” of the air fire brigade.

“It’s a blow to everyone in the Fire Brigade Brotherhood, in the NSW community, and beyond,” he said in Sydney on Friday.

“It is a confrontational and sobering reminder of the enormous risk and challenge associated with this fire season.”

The three men seconded from the United States to Australia died after the water tanker with 15,000 liters of water struck the ground northeast of Cooma on Thursday afternoon. The fall area is treated as a crime scene.

Aircraft owners and operators Coulson Aviation confirmed on Friday the names of the “fallen heroes” who died in the crash, the cause of which is still unclear.

Captain McBeth was married and had three children. He had served in the military and in the Wyoming Air National Guard. First Officer Hudson was married and had spent 20 years at the US Marine Corp, and flight engineer DeMorgan Jr. was married and had worked as a flight engineer at the US Air Force for 18 years.

Posted by Coulson Aviation – Next Generation Fire Fighting on Thursday, January 23, 2020

The owners of the Canadian company and the families of the men are expected to arrive in Sydney this weekend.

“This is deeply felt by everyone. We honor the great crews who do incredible things in dangerous circumstances and who are backed by top-notch operations, ”said Coulson Aviation in a statement Friday.

Mr. Fitzsimmons called the C130 a “workhorse in the air” that could transport 15,000 liters of water and integrate into the fire department on the ground.

Captain Ian McBeth died in the Hercules crash in southern New South Wales. Photo: AAP

A minute’s silence for the three fallen heroes was scheduled for Friday morning at RFS headquarters when 32 Canadian and US crews returned home and another 40 came to Melbourne to fight fires in East Gippsland.

Chuck Russell, the Alaska Region Fire Department, which is part of the US and Canadian NSW contingent, said that firefighters were in a “gloomy” mood after the deaths of McBeth, Hudson, and DeMorgan.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are a contractor, a Canadian, a New Zealander, or an Australian, it hits us hard if we lose one of our own,” he told reporters.

“We know what we’re doing is inherently dangerous.”

Investigators at the Australian Transport Safety Bureau should head to the Peak View crash site on Friday to collect evidence.

The office expects the preliminary findings to be completed within a month.

US Ambassador Arthur Culvahouse said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“The brave Americans who died near Snowy Monaro died to help Australia in need,” said Culvahouse.

Secretary Marise Payne paid tribute to the U.S. firefighters and said she had shared Australia’s condolences to Mr. Culvahouse while Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

* A message from Commissioner Paul Baxter *

Today we mourn Coulson Aviation – Next Gen Firefighting as they mourn the loss of Captain Ian H. McBeth, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson and flight engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr. who were tragically killed yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fkOlpELYRE

– Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) January 24, 2020

“Darkest summer” in the history of NSW

NSW Minister of Emergency David Elliott has described the devastating brush fire season as the “darkest summer” in the history of the state.

Mr. Elliott said he hoped summer 2019-20 would never repeat itself.

“I hope we won’t have a repeat next year or a year after that or for the next 10 years, but the reality is that we will likely do it,” he said on Friday.

Mr. Fitzsimmons said that very hot, dry and windy conditions on Thursday brought flare, fire spread and new fires, as well as suspected home losses.

Meanwhile, six firefighters fighting in the fire at Clyde Mountain on the south coast of New South Wales were injured when their truck rolled near Moruya.

Three of them were hospitalized for surveillance on Thursday evening, but none of them have serious injuries.

Mr. Fitzsimmons said the fire conditions had eased considerably until Friday, as an easterly wind change led to lower temperatures, increasing humidity and rainfall.

He urged people to stay vigilant as there were still thousands of miles of fire burning that the crews had to contain before the dry conditions returned.

“We still have to get through the end of January, we have to get through February, which is one of our summer months, and we still have to get through the end of the legal bush fire danger, which could be extended if circumstances speak beyond March,” he said ,

While the three-month weather forecast for NSW includes some rainfall, Fitzsimmons said it wouldn’t be above average.

“We don’t get strong signals for above-average rainfall, drought-causing rainfall or rainfall at the end of the fire season,” he said.

More than 70 fires continue to burn across New South Wales, 30 of which are not included.

The U.S. firefighters and the three NSW firefighters killed in firefighting this season will be remembered at a state memorial service on February 23.

-with AAP