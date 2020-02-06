Darkened nightshade issues added for 2021 Toyota Toyota Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia

Toyota has expanded the Nightshade family with the Tacoma, the Tundra and the Sequoia.

Together with the models Camry, Corolla Sedan, Corolla Hatch, 4Runner and Sienna Nightshade, the Special Edition versions of the two pickups are limited to 5,000 units each, while the production of the SUV is limited to 2,500 copies.

In contrast to most other Nightshade editions, which are based on the equipment variant SE, Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia are based on the limited luxury class. They are characterized by the black outer paneling of the side mirror caps and door handles as well as the darkened chrome grill.

Other updates include the new grille insert design, black fog lamp bezel and exhaust tip, and Dark Smoke’s 18-inch alloy wheels in the Tacoma Nightshade. The Tundra Nightshade comes with black wheels and an exhaust tip, while the Sequoia Nightshade features a darkened chrome badge, lower grille, fog lamp bezels and body moldings.

All are available in Midnight Black Metallic and Magnetic Gray Metallic paintwork. Tacoma and Tundra are available in the optional Windchill Pearl look. For additional adjustments, the Tundra in Super White and the Sequoia in Blizzard Pearl can be ordered.

We’re still waiting for details on pricing and launch dates for each model, but they are expected to hit stores this summer and will be available at the Chicago Auto Show along with the Trail Edition versions of Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner, as well as the Highlander XSE ,

