'Dark Shadows', 'Cagney & Lacey' actor John Karlen dies

BURBANK, CA. – Emmy-starred character actor John Karlen, known for his roles in the television series “Dark Shadows” and “Cagney & Lacey”, has passed away.

Karlen died of heart failure in a hospice in Burbank on Wednesday, spokesman for family and friends Jim Pierson said. He was 86 years old.

Karlen played Conman and villain Willie Loomis and later several other roles in “Dark Shadows”, the most popular horror soap that was broadcast on ABC from 1966 to 1971.

From 1982 to 1988 he played Harvey Lacey, husband of Mary Beth Lacey by Tyne Daly, in the acclaimed CBS police drama “Cagney & Lacey”.

Karlen won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a drama for the role in 1986.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, John Adam Karlewicz studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and began his career on stage when he appeared in the Broadway production of Tennessee Williams’ “Sweet Bird of Youth” in 1959.

From the late 1950s to the mid-1990s, Karlen worked almost constantly on television and collected well over 100 acting credits. In addition to his two long-standing roles, he has had guest appearances or recurring roles in shows such as “The Streets of San Francisco”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “Quincy, ME”, “Hill Street Blues” and “Murder, She Wrote”. ”

He also had a handful of appearances in the film, including the “House of Dark Shadows” from the 1970s, a cinematic spin-off of the TV series.

His last major role was a replay of his Harvey Lacey character for the 1996 television film “Cagney & Lacey: True Convictions”.

Karlen’s survivors are his son Adam.

