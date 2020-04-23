Dark secrets about forgery and works of art that are missing all over the world

Art is life. It is one of the most important human activities that combines ideas in a colorful palette of emotions. Art is as old as time. From cave designs to timeless classic and digital artwork, art techniques are evolving and captivating our imagination.

Interest in art has led to another artistic phenomenon: the falsification of art. It should be noted here that art forgers are the same artists who create visual masterpieces that even experts cannot detect. Not surprisingly, there is an Art Fakes museum in Vienna.

While real and fake works of art continue to amaze people around the world, many works of art have become famous for being stolen. Like Mona Lisa, people’s favorite selfie background! Thus, the theft of art – including Nazi looting – continues to haunt the art world with its dark shades of gray.

Well, here are 11 dark secrets about art forgery and missing works of art that we can’t clean.

11 Banksy’s painting self-destructs after sale for $ 1.4 million

Imagine buying a painting for $ 1.4 million. Now imagine this self-cutting painting! This is exactly what happened with the painting of a Banksy the second time it was sold at auction. Anonymous artist Banksy admitted to installing a shredder as part of a “long plot”. After all, the act of destruction is also an art.

10 Did the most famous forger in the world win from the Nazis?

One of the most popular artists in our history is Han van Meegeren who created many “Vermeers”. After World War II, van Meegeren was accused of selling a national treasure and won by the Nazis. However, the swindler admitted that the art he had sold was purely fake. to prove his “innocence”, van Meegeren painted his last forgery during his trial.

9 Victims of Credit | Richard Prince created an exhibition using Instagram Posts (without permission)

Many people consider the phenomenon of appropriation in art or the use of existing objects to be voluntary copying. However, we must agree that credit is a form of art. To highlight, artist Richard Prince used provocative posts on Instagram without permission. The Prince’s report simply showed people that in today’s age of social media, many can become victims of property.

8 False art to run against art

Are counterfeiters criminals or artists? One of the most famous artists in our history is Thomas Patrick Keating who had an idealistic purpose. According to Sleek Mag, Keating is starting to falsify art to clash with pop artists and wealthy merchants who benefit from art. It should be noted that the falsification of Palmer was the specialty of Keating.

7 Theft of the Mona Lisa is one of the most infamous arts in the world

Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa is one of the most mysterious paintings of all time. Not many people know that the painting became popular due to the media storm after its theft in 1911, according to Solo Sophia. the painting remained missing for two years. Interestingly, Picasso was one of the main suspects. Now Mona Lisa’s selfies are very popular.

6 How Russia’s Amber Room was looted during World War II remains a mystery

Many people associate art theft with missing paintings. The truth is that art thieves have managed to seize sculptures, antiques and even entire rooms. Russia’s Amber Room, full of gold and precious stones – considered the eighth wonder of the world – is one of the most stunning creations looted by the Nazis during World War II.

5 Museums around the world are the largest recipients of stolen art

Museums and art galleries are great places to visit when you’re on vacation. However, it’s no secret that museums are the biggest recipients of stolen art. Famous places, such as the British Museum in London and the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, have been accused of taking advantage of their colonial past.

4 Munch’s The Scream (which inspired an Emoji sign) stole twice

Scream by Munch is one of the most emotionally charged paintings in the world. Did you know that Scream inspired the emoji Screaming in Fear brand? Interestingly, Munch painted four editions of The Scream, all targeted by art thieves many times. According to History, in 1994, Munch’s work of art was stolen in just 50 seconds. Police found a note saying “Thank you so much for the bad safety!”

3 Europe’s artistic heritage was looted and destroyed by the Nazis (including Klimt’s Philosophy, Medicine and Nomology)

There is no doubt that World War II was a catastrophic period characterized by outrageous acts and long-term pain, including the incredible theft of art and looting. The Nazis looted more than 20% of Europe’s artistic heritage and confiscated thousands of works of art from Jewish collectors across Europe. Many masterpieces of art, including Klimt’s Philosophy, Medicine and Nomology, were destroyed.

2 Art thieves dressed as Boston police commit one of the biggest robberies in history

One of the most famous artists ever made in Boston. In 1990, two thieves dressed as police officers were left at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and stole several paintings by Rembrandts and Vermeers worth $ 500 million. This art theft remains one of the largest unresolved crime cases in the world.

1 The first art theft was committed by pirates centuries ago

Art theft is as old as art. Interestingly, the theft of Hans Memling’s last crisis in 1473 is considered the first known art theft in history. The latest crisis, which consists of three joined tables, has been stolen by pirates. Fortunately, the painting is now in a museum in Poland.

