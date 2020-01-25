Dark Matter Detector extends life during the spacewalk: NPR

In this NASA video shot, astronauts Christina Koch [left] leave while Jessica Meir [right] exits a hatch as they prepare to use batteries for the solar power grid on a spacewalk on Monday, January 20 Install international space station.

Two astronauts aboard the International Space Station began their fourth and final spacewalk early Saturday to complete a series of repairs aimed at improving the function of a cosmic radiation detector attached to the spacecraft.

The planned six-and-a-half hour hike outside the space capsule began shortly after 7:00 a.m. and was featured in a live video feed from NASA.

NASA flight engineer Andrew Morgan and the commander of Space Station Expedition 61, Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency, are leak testing their new cooling system to extend the life of the externally attached dark matter of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer and antimatter detector.

They are supported by two other crew members of Expedition 61, NASA flight engineers Jessica Meir and Christina Koch, who operate a Canadarm2 robotic arm that can perform finely tuned maneuvers.

The AMS, as the cosmic radiation detector is called, was installed on the spacecraft about nine years ago and was designed to last only three years. It should not be serviced in flight.

However, the scientific data collected by the AMS – to date more than 140 billion particles have been passed through its detectors, nine million identified as the electrons or positrons that make up antimatter – has proven to be as valuable as NASA- Scientists Aim Now Let it run for the full eleven years of a full solar cycle to better understand the potential impact of solar radiation variation on astronauts traveling to Mars.

20 new tools were specially developed for the installation of the new cooling system, in which eight stainless steel tubes that were attached to a defective cooling system were cut cleanly and new tubes from the replacement system were welded on. “It sounds easy, especially when you are on site and you need a lot of different tools, but it is not an area that has been set up for spacewalks in any way,” NASA quotes AMS spacewalk project manager Tara Jochim.

According to NASA, the goal of the cosmic ray particle collection is to understand dark matter, which accounts for 95% of the mass energy content of the universe, and to identify its sources and their role in the formation of the universe.

The International Space Station has been in flight for 20 years and the nine space walks carried out by the Expedition 61 crew are the most successful so far.

Astronauts Koch and Parmitano are expected to return to Earth on February 6 aboard a Soyuz MS-13 crew ship. By then, Koch will have spent 328 consecutive days in space, a record only surpassed by the 340 days of US astronaut Scott Kelly.