Darius Garland flashes characters

Loading...

After a long period of futility, the Cleveland Cavaliers have erected the ship in the past few days. John Beilein's team has won four of the last five games, and even with an ugly record of 10-22, there are at least tangential signs of life for the Cavaliers. One reason for relative optimism is Darius Garland's recent game after Cleveland's top draft picker fell out of the gate in his rookie campaign in 2019.

In his first 14 games, Garland shot just 34 percent off the ground and 30 percent off the three-point range, struggling to find an efficient baseline. Since then, the former Vanderbilt guard has fired 44 percent of his shots, including 41 percent of three in the last 18 competitions, an average of 12.9 points per game in this run.

"I'm starting to feel a lot more comfortable," Garland said to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor in early December. “The coaches and my teammates adapt to me and become more confident. It makes me more nervous because they have started to believe in me now. "

It is important to note that advanced metrics are not good for Garland throughout the season and shed light on his defensive and creating problems for others. In fact, the Cavs with Garland on the ground are still about six points worse (per 100 possessions). Most of this can be attributed to an unsightly net rating of -12.1 (per Cleaning the Glass) when Garland is asked to play with Collin Sexton.

Many words have been assigned to the structure of this pairing, and so far it simply has not worked. That's a problem for another day, but when Garland plays without sex sound, the cavs were pretty effective. When cleaning the glass, a net score of -2.2 with Garland on the floor and Sexton on the floor is noted, which is far better than the total number of Cleveland teams.

As with most newbies at this point, the jury is still firmly committed to Garland, with real red flags and some encouraging signs. If nothing else, the top 5 selection clearly shows what shooting and shooting skills Cleveland apparently had in mind when choosing in the draft. If Garland can keep up with his current pace (or something close to it), the whisper about his struggles should calm down over the coming weeks and months.

Where does Garland stand compared to its rookies? Let’s take a look.

recognitions

RJ Barrett – In December, Barrett scored at least 17 points four times. Unfortunately, it shoots 35 percent off the ground and there are more bad than good nights.

– In December, Barrett scored at least 17 points four times. Unfortunately, it shoots 35 percent off the ground and there are more bad than good nights. Darius Garland – To summarize everything from above in one sentence, it will be very, very interesting to see how the rest of this season develops.

To summarize everything from above in one sentence, it will be very, very interesting to see how the rest of this season develops. De’Andre Hunter – Number 4 overall has had a tough week and the Hawks are having big problems at the moment. His work is still better than that of many newbies, but Hunter is not noticeable at the moment.

10) Jaxson Hayes

Getty Image

With Derrick Favors back in the lineup, Haye's role is diminished, whatever would happen. If things continue on the most recent path, with an average of 13.9 minutes per game in the last six games, Hayes won't be in the top 10 for long. However, the No. 8 overall range has impressive efficiencies that strengthen its profile.

9) Kevin Porter Jr.

We spoke to Porter's surge a few weeks ago, but he's been doing better since then. In December, the average USC lead was 11.4 points per game. More impressive is that it shoots 49.5 percent off the ground and 40 percent out of three. In the past week, Porter has hit double digits three times in a row and a real promise is emerging.

8) Terence Davis

Since we recorded Davis in early December, he hasn't played that much and there haven't been many "wow" moments. What he is doing is a strong and constant game for a team that competes at the highest level in Toronto. Davis doesn't have other competitors' counting data, but with an effective field goal percentage of 58 percent and a real shooting percentage of 61 percent, it's easy to understand why he's treated well here.

7) Rui Hachimura

Hachimura hasn't played with a groin injury since December 16 and could miss a week or more. This is unfortunate and we only wish him a return soon.

6) Eric Paschall

For a few weeks, Paschall seemed to be a legitimate ROY contender. The ship has probably sailed after the past few weeks. In the first four games in December, he averaged 17.5 points and six rebounds in 34.7 minutes per game. Since then, Paschall has played in just six games, averaging just 14.2 minutes per competition with unsightly numbers. He'll likely come back to the fore at some point, but Golden State's current squad is just better than it was in November.

5) Tyler Herro

Getty Image

Herro's overall efficiency drops as 2019 ends. He shoots less than 40 percent from the two-point zone in December, and even with solid three-point numbers, that's going to be a problem. However, former Kentucky was still productive and helpful for a playoff team, and Herro is fourth in the first-year ranking in a duel with Hachimura.

4) P.J. Washington

After five injured games in a row, Washington returned this week and played well. His defense has not always been excellent this season, but Washington ranks among the top 5 in the rebound, the top 10 in the ranking, and a leader in almost every advanced metric among newbies. It helps to get 58 percent real shots in a debut season.

3) Kendrick Nunn

The Miami Heat Guard scored double digits in 11 games in a row. During this stretch, Nunn scores an average of 17.5 points per game, shooting solidly, which equates to 46.3 percent of his field goals and 34.9 percent of his three. As we said earlier in the campaign, Nunn doesn't bring much more to the table, but as the calendar changes to 2020, he continues to score and help a high-profile team.

2) Brandon Clarke

If the ROY were only determined per minute, Clarke would have a real case. Obviously he's overshadowed by a prominent teammate, but Clarke ignites the statistics in 21.5 minutes per game. In his supporting role, he produces 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game, with the former Gonzaga star shooting down 64.7 percent (!) From the ground and 45.7 percent in a small sample of three-point attempts. Clarke easily leads all rookies in PER and wins stocks. Number 2 of the rookies recovers per game.

1) Yes Morant

Morant is actually in the middle of a cold spell. In the last six games, the No. 2 averaged only 12 points and 6.2 assists per game, while 42 percent were shot from the ground and 2 to 11 out of three. If this goes on somehow, Morant wouldn't stay at the top for so long, but it's unlikely to go on like this. He still leads the class with points (17.4) and templates (6.5) and does this in terms of quality efficiency.

, (tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) home (t) sport (t) cleveland cavaliers (t) darius garland (t) ja morant (t) nba