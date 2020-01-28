Daring dizziness to capture antennas from an ultra-light aircraft

Magali Chesnel suffers from dizziness; she also likes taking photos from very high altitudes. The former has not excluded the latter. In 2016, she cycled through the colorful salt marshes in the Camargue region of her native France, when she saw a flyer advertising a 45-minute ride in an ultra-light two-seat aircraft – a hang glider-like craft that has become increasingly popular in the last few decades. Chesnel overcame her fear, applied for a flight and took her camera. Once upstairs, she was surprised that she was completely seized while trying to photograph the spectacular landscapes below her.

“I can’t explain it, but I really felt that I was in my own world,” she says. “I felt safe, I felt good. But put me on a glass bridge and I could not walk. “

From above, Chesnel discovered, the coastal landscapes of southern France look like abstract paintings, with vivid color bands that blend into each other. They reminded her of paintings by the American artist Mark Rothko from the mid-century. Some marshes were pink or orange, thanks to the spread of an alga called Dunaliella salina. Depending on their salinization and types of algae, other marshes were green, golden yellow or brown. “I like to push the line between paintings and photos,” says Chesnel, who has trained as a painter and only recently switched to photography.

She started placing the images online and submitting them for photo competitions, winning prizes from National Geographic, The Independent Photographer and All About Photo magazine. In 2017, Chesnel went to Les Rencontres d’Arles, a major French photography festival, when she was involved in a car accident. The following year she was unable to walk and underwent surgery after surgery on her back. While temporarily grounded, she bought a drone to keep taking aerial photos.

When she was finally able to walk again at the end of last year, she discovered that her favorite ultra-light aircraft pilot was retired. She tried to fly with someone else, but the experience was a disappointment. “You have to find a pilot who understands what you want and who knows the area they are flying above,” she explains. Although she appreciates the flexibility of drones, she said they cannot be compared to the experience of actually floating above the earth.

“You can take great photos with drones, but you also have this great experience with ultra-light aircraft,” she says. “When I’m in the air, I feel absolutely at peace with myself. Those are the best moments of my life.”

That feeling of peace can almost be felt in her aerial photos, which have a zen-like calm. Chesnel hopes that viewers of the images will be temporarily lifted from their daily worries and given a fresh view of the world. (Her work can be seen in the public Fence exhibition, which is currently on display in Houston, Atlanta, and Sarasota.) “You may see something from the ground that doesn’t look glamorous, but it looks beautiful from above,” she says .

When it comes to dizziness, it all seems to be about perspective.

