Darci Lynne, winner of the “AGT” on the “Kelly Clarkson Show”, is a TV must

Talent show worlds collided this week when Darci Lynne Farmer, winner of AGT, appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show. She performed her legendary ventriloquist act for the voice trainer and DSDS winner.

Darci won the 12th season of America’s Got Talent when she was just 12. She is not only a talented ventriloquist, but also a great singer. Not to mention her cute dolls.

Darci Lynne appears on the “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Darci, now 15, appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show with her mouse friend Oscar. Before her appearance, Kelly noticed that Oscar was trembling when Darci explained that he was getting nervous about girls.

Oscar gave an incredible performance of Etta James “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” – with a lot of help from Darci, of course. It’s amazing to see her sing so well without moving her mouth.

Kelly and her innkeeper Hoda Kotb were overwhelmed by the idea. After that, Kelly stood staring at Darci. “It was really amazing,” she told her. “We literally went” What ?! “This is so great!”

Darci Lynne reacts to winning season 12 of America’s Got Talent.

What has Darci done since “AGT”?

With her AGT victory, Darci received a million-dollar prize and a headlining show in Las Vegas. Since then she has had her own Christmas offer at NBC and has gone on two tours.

Last year, Darci participated in the first season of AGT: The Champions. After she was eliminated, she returned to the show as a joker and finished second place over season 13 winner Shin Lim.